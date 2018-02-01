Funeral Mass for Arlene Heim, 78, of Baker, Mont., was held Jan. 29, 2018 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Baker, Mont. with Father Philip Chinnappan celebrating. Burial followed at St. John’s Cemetery, Baker.

Arlene passed away Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 at Fallon Medical Complex, Baker with her family by her side.

Arlene M. Heim was born Dec. 23, 1939 to John and Ermentine (Doll) Scheetz on the family farm near Flasher, N.D. Arlene grew up and attended country school as well in Flasher. While working as a waitress, Arlene met the love of her life, John W. Heim. Arlene and John were united in marriage on Sept. 6, 1958 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Flasher, N.D. The couple was blessed with four daughters, Debra, Kathleen, Sherrie and Lisa. The family made their home in Baker, Mont., eventually settling on a farm northwest of town. Arlene and John opened J & A gas station and mini store in 1978. She proudly operated J & A until only last year. Rarely could one stop there and not find Arlene working or visiting with the countless customers she befriended over the years.

Arlene enjoyed going to Dickinson to shop, have lunch and visiting. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and always put their needs ahead of her own. Arlene enjoyed camping, traveling, picnicking, large family dinners, playing cards, bowling and dancing to polka’s and waltzes. She was an avid collector of dolls, tea sets, bird figurines, diamond rings as well as purses and shoes, a trait that several of her granddaughters have inherited. Arlene was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children Debra (Marc) Rieger, Plevna, Mont.; Kathleen (Dean) Hanson, Baker, Mont.; Sherrie (Dan) Becker, Dickinson, N.D.; Lisa (Tod) Passmore, Baker, Mont.; special friend Monte Smith, Baker, Mont.; grandchildren, John (Teresa) Rieger; Jeff (Heidi) Rieger; James (Kelly) Rieger; Jacob (Angela) Rieger; Kristopher (Meghann) Hanson; Angel (Seth) Farnsworth; Amanda (Keaton) Medearis; Michelle (Gabe) Kihiro; Kayla (Cody) Mortensen; Jason Becker; Rose (Cody) Heiser; Anthony (Nikita) Morast; Robert John Crow; Jon Crow; Shane Crow; Scott Crow; Jordan Passmore; Sarai Passmore; 27 great-grandchildren; Brothers, Edward (special friend, Margaret Borron) Scheetz, Spanaway, Wash.; James (Charlene) Scheetz, Bismarck, N.D.; sisters-in-law, Barbara Scheetz, Glendive, Mont.; Betty (Ivan) Morse, Michigan; Linda (Wes) Peterson, Elgin, N.D.; Verla Heim, Dickinson, N.D.; brothers-in-law, James (Maxcine) Heim, Elgin, N.D.; Ralph (Edith) Heim, Lethbridge, Alberta.

Arlene is preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, John and Tina Scheetz; brothers, Edmund Scheetz, Ernest Scheetz; sister, Jeanette Scheetz; Sisters-in-law Alice Scheetz, Stella Scheetz, Mary Ann Wiles; brother-in-law, Bob Heim; and great-grandson Grayson Rieger.

