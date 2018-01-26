Wagners receive the 2017 Citizens of the Year Award

Jake and Wendy Wagner join a distinguished list of community members that have been recognized by the City of Baker for Citizens of the Year.

By Angel Wyrwas

Jake and Wendy Wagner join a distinguished list of community members that have been recognized by the City of Baker for Citizens of the Year. Mayor JoDee Pratt presented the Wagners with a plaque at the January 17 city council meeting as a token of the City’s appreciation of their selfless giving of time and donations in this and surrounding communities. “We were very surprised,” said Wagners. “There are so many people that deserve this award.”

“Please accept this award and our appreciation for the service you willingly provide to our community,” said Mayor Pratt. “From sponsoring the Wild Game Feed, assistance with school activities and the demolition derby, your service has not gone unnoticed. Your efforts provide a memorable social event for all to attend and enjoy the great food you help prepare and serve.”

Jake grew up in the community and graduated from Baker High School in 1989. After graduation, he began working for Birds Eye in Minnesota where he eventually met Wendy Krause of Waseca, MN. The couple moved to Baker in 1991 to start their life together.

Jake had started working for Gene Domagala at SuperValu in Baker when he was 12 years old. “I was bagging groceries,” said Jake, “and on weekends he was showing me how to cut meat.” When Jake moved back he worked at a rendering plant for his uncle and in the summer he was pipelining. He also worked at SuperValu off and on for many years. Jake worked for the utility contractor Osmose for a while and then took a job with the city for a couple of years. Jake was truly a ‘jack of all trades’.

“I went to cosmetology school and worked in Baker for a couple of years,” said Wendy. “It just wasn’t for me so I took a another path, working different jobs that I enjoyed.” One of those jobs was working for the American Legion. It was her time there that led Jake and Wendy to purchase the Baker Club in 2005 and become their own bosses. “It was a good life,” said Wendy, “but eventually the long, late hours take a toll on you.” So in 2010, the Wagners bought the old Supervalu building and opened Hanging W Meats. The couple works together and runs a successful meat cutting business.

When their daughter, Jessica, was in 8th grade she became ill and had to be hospitalized for 29 days. “The Sons of the American Legion had a fundraiser for us,” said Wendy. “It meant so much to us. Then again when we lost our son, Stan, in 2015, the community support was such a comfort.” The Wagners wanted to pay it forward. “This community is so unbelievable,” continued Wendy, “I cannot imagine not being there for anyone, especially when they’ve been there for us.”

One of the most notable ways the Wagners support the community is their annual Stan Wagner Memorial Wild Game Feed. The event raises money for several worthy causes in the area each year. However, this is not the only way they contribute to the community. Wagners are always donating items or giving time to help organizations or individuals for fundraisers. They provide meat for the Homecoming Tailgate parties, Veteran’s Day and FFA Banquets and too many other things to list. Wagners are often working behind the scenes to make sure the community is the best it can be.

The City of Baker annually selects a citizen or citizens who donate time and efforts, often without recognition, towards the betterment of individuals and the community. The City has been recognizing residents that have gone beyond the call of duty since 2007.