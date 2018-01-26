Speech & Drama Divisional Results

Last weekend the Baker High School Speech and Drama team went to Shepherd to compete at the Divisional meet.

By Devon Solberg

The top six placers will advance to the State competition. The team did very well overall and 11 team members will compete at State. Bo Rost and Alex Loutzenhiser placed 5th in Classical Duo with their adaptation from the book Of Mice and Men. Casey Wyrwas placed 3rd in Dramatic Solo with a gut-wrenching piece about a teen driver that kills someone while texting and driving. Tannon Dukart, who has performed continuously well this season, placed 1st at Divisionals. Taylyn Dukart placed 2nd in Lincoln Douglas Debate after an intense final round. Freshman Zachary Craig is also going to State, as he placed 6th in Lincoln Douglas Debate.

Rachel Rost placed 1st in Humorous Oral Interpretation with her piece about bad auditions for a part in Romeo and Juliet. Also in Humorous Oral Interpretation, Jaylynn Hanes placed 6th performing her piece about monsters under her bed. Olivia Gunderson and Hannah Goerndt placed 4th in Humorous Duo, beating out many seasoned competitors. Devon Solberg placed 2nd after a disappointing final round, but he did extremely well and will be ready to compete for a third state title.

Marisa Leivestad and Jolynn Rost placed 7th in Humorous Duo and Bryce Shelhamer also took 7th in Dramatic Oral Interpretation. Although they missed qualifying to go to State by one place, they all finished their season very well.

The Baker team placed 3rd in speech with the help of Taylyn, Tannon, Zachary, Rachel, and Jaylyn. This weekend the team will go to Huntley Project for their last and biggest meet of the season-STATE. Good Luck Baker Speech and Drama Team.