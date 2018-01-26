Spartan Basketball

The Baker Spartans played the Ekalaka Bulldogs on Jan. 12, 2018. The Spartans pulled off a win with the score of 39-36. The team shot 44% from the field and 56% from the free throw line.

By Macee Hadley

BakerEkalaka

1st 14 10

2nd 9 3

3rd 6 11

4th 10 12

Aaron Smith had 4 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals; Colter Peterson had 8 points, 3 rebounds and 1 steal; Riley Schultz had 5 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound and 2 steals; Riley O’Donnell had 4 points and 2 steals; James Wiseman had 2 points, 1 assist, 2 rebounds and 1 steal; Jon Weimer was the leading scorer with 16 points, along with that he had 2 assists, 1 block and 9 rebounds; Sean Shelhamer had 1 assist and 2 rebounds.

BakerWibaux

1st 5 14

2nd147

3rd 12 11

4th 11 20

The Baker Spartans took on the Wibaux Longhorns on Jan. 13 on their home court. They were defeated by the Wibaux Longhorns by a score of 42-52. The Spartans shot 33% from the field and 66% from the free throw line.

Aaron Smith had 6 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals; Colter Peterson had 12 points, 1 assist and 2 rebounds; Riley Schultz had 5 points, 2 assists, 7 rebounds and 1 steal; Riley O’Donnell had 3 points, 4 rebounds and 1 steal; James Wiseman had 6 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds and 1 steal; Jon Weimer had 10 points, 3 blocks, 10 rebounds and 2 steals.