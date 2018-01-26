Rost awarded DarbyTech Training Equipment Scholarship

BISMARCK, N.D. (01/17/2018) – The Bismarck State College Foundation has recognized Daniel Rost of Baker, Mont., as the recipient of the DarbyTech Training Equipment Scholarship. The $500 scholarship is payable for the Spring 2018 semester and will help Rost pursue a technical or energy degree from BSC.

The BSC Foundation is committed to the encouragement and support of academic excellence. Through the support of many generous benefactors, the BSC Foundation was able to budget more than $400,000 in scholarship awards this academic year.