Reynolds Market overhauls Baker store

By Angel Wyrwas

There have been some very big changes happening recently at our local grocery store. Shoppers have noticed many items have moved to new locations throughout the store. With the overhaul nearly finished, area residents will enjoy many new fresh food items and a wider beer selection.

“The trend in grocery stores is that center items, the dry goods, are shrinking,” said Reynold’s Store Manager Chris Schell. “We want to make sure we are offering all the things people can’t buy on Amazon and that’s fresh foods.”

The first thing the store needed was more room to accommodate the fresh food items. “We figured the best way to accomplish that was to build a beer cave out into our back room,” said Schell. “It will be much more convenient for loading as well. The beer companies can access the room from the back without interrupting shoppers out front.”

The new beer cave will also be home to approximately 150 new varieties of beer. The cave was built with made-to-order, locking refrigeration panels. “The goal was to be completely finished by Super Bowl weekend,” said Schell. The store is still waiting for the cave’s shelving system to arrive before stocking the new cooler. And of course when it’s complete, a sign will read ‘Must be 21 years old to enter’.

The other thing that needed to happen to make way for the 100 new fresh food options was to shrink the space on the floor covered by other products. “We won’t be carrying five different brands of green beans,” said Schell, “but we will still carry green beans.” Fresh food items will include more ready-made sandwiches, salads, individual and family entrees and pizzas.

“It was a good time to rearrange the grocery isles while we were adding the beer cave,” said Schell. “It’s recommended to do that every five years or so but it has been about 15 or 16 for us.” Last week, the majority of the change came about when specialists from Associated Foods and employees from other food brokers came to the Baker store and quickly set to work moving all the dry goods. “We mostly use the schematics sent to us by Associated Foods,” said Schell.

“People will also find about 300 other new items in the store. It shouldn’t take too long for customers to learn where all their favorite items are,” said Schell, “but if anyone has questions, please ask any of our employees.”