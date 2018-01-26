Man sentenced on felony drug charges

A 41 year old Baker resident was sentenced in District Court January 23 on two counts felony criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, one count felony criminal child endangerment, two counts felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and two counts misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

By Angel Wyrwas

Judge Nickolas Murnion sentenced Leroy Cunningham to five years with the Department of Corrections (DOC) all suspended and a $1000 fine for count II with credit given for six days served. This is to run consecutive to five years with the DOC all suspended and a $1000 fine for count I. All other sentences and fines will run concurrent to the previous. Cunningham was sentenced to 30 days in the county jail and was directed to report immediately.

“I am taking into account that you have no prior felony convictions,” said Judge Murnion, “but I’m also taking into account the serious nature of the offenses. I’m sentencing you to 30 days in jail so that you have time to think about what it would be like to serve the rest of your sentence if you don’t abide by these conditions.” Judge Murnion was referring to the thirty conditions Cunningham must adhere to during his ten years of probation, including staying drug free and sober.

“You have maintained sobriety for six months and you have expressed a desire to remain sober,” continued Judge Murnion. “I hope you realize what you did to your family and also the people that you sold drugs to.”

One count felony operation of unlawful clandestine laboratory was dismissed per the plea agreement. Cunningham was charged in June after search warrants executed by local law enforcement discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia at his residence.