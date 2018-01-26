Some Hunter, Bowhunter Educations courses available in Region 7

There are some Hunter and Bowhunter Education classes available in the region starting this month, and more classes will be posted soon. Students must be 10 years old by the class registration dates.

Here is a list of what classes are available at this point, and interested people are encouraged to check occasionally on FWP’s website under Education to see if other classes are scheduled in Region 7 or elsewhere. Currently there are no online field days scheduled in the region for either Hunter or Bowhunter Education.

HUNTER EDUCATION.

Plevna

January, 27-28

Class is limited to 30 students. Registration is only through instructor Kyle Vennes at 406-298-0626. Class on Jan. 22 is 4-6 p.m. at the Fallon County Shooting Range. Class on Jan. 27 is from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and the January 28 class and field day is from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sidney

February 6, 12-13, 15-17

Class is limited to 50 students. Participants should print and bring all required forms to mandatory orientation/walk-in registration on Feb. 6 from 6-8 p.m. at the Eastern Ag Research Center in Sidney. Students under 18 must have a parent/guardian attend the first night. Class continues Feb. 12, 13, 15 and 16 from 6-9 p.m., and Feb. 17 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The field day is not open to online students. For questions, contact Larry at 489-0589 or Ron at 488-7664.

Sidney

July 30, August 6-7, 9-11

Online registration opens June 30. Class limited to 50 students. Must be 12 years old by Jan. 16, 2019 to register. Orientation/walk in registration will be July 30 at 6 p.m. at the Eastern Ag Research Center in Sidney. Students under 18 must have a parent or guardian present the first night. Class schedule on Aug. 6, 7, 9 and 10, is from 6-9 p.m. Class on Aug. 11 is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The field day is not open to online students. For questions, contact Larry at 489-0589 or Ron at 488-7664.

BOWHUNTER EDUCATION

Sidney

March 12, 20, 22-24

Registration opens online on Feb. 12. Class is limited to 50 students. Mandatory orientation/walk-in registration is Feb. 12 from 6-8 p.m. at the Eastern Ag Research Center in Sidney. Students under 18 must be accompanied by an adult the first night. Print and bring all required forms to first meeting. Class on March 20, 22-23 is 6-9 p.m., and on March 24 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The field day is not open to online students. For questions, contact Larry at 489-0589 or Tom at 489-1946.

Sidney

June 11, 19, 21-23

Registration opens online May 11. Class is limited to 50 students. Mandatory orientation/walk-in registration is June 11 from 6-8 p.m. at the Eastern Ag Research Center in Sidney. Students under 18 must be accompanied by an adult the first night. Print and bring all required forms to first meeting. Class on June 19, 21 and 22 is 6-9 p.m., and on June 23 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The field day is not open to online students. For questions, contact Larry at 489-0589 or Tom at 489-1946.