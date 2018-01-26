FILES OF THE TIMES

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Jan. 25, 2008 —

Two new teachers have joined the Baker staff. Nicholas Burgess is teaching high school math and Teri Downing is a new kindergarten teacher. . .Raymond Fost will celebrate his 90th birthday Feb. 3. . .Gracie Gonsioroski along with her parents, Greg and Kim, returned home Jan. 18 on a Lear jet from Salt Lake City. Gracie was transferred to Salt Lake City because she had burned herself with scalding water a few weeks ago. . .High temperature Jan. 15 was 39 degrees. Low temperature was -22 Jan. 19.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Jan. 23, 1998 —

Baker wrestling team breaks school season dual record: 1997/1998 (13-1); 1984-1985 record (12-1). . .Pastor Stephen May is the new pastor at Plevna First Baptist. Pastor May and his wife Debbie and their two children Brooke and Zachary came to Plevna from Corona, Calif. . .Janelle and Steve Rieger attended a large mule and donkey show in Colorado where they were very successful. They entered two donkeys and one mule. “Lester”, a four year old black and white spotted jack, won the national grand champion jack . . .Kimberly Marie Zink of Shelby, daughter of Merlin and Elaine Zink of Baker, has been selected for inclusion in the 1997 edition of Outstanding Young Women of America (OYWA). . .Corey Crow of Marmarth will have the adventure of a lifetime when she travels to Mombassa, Kenya, Africa June 16 -July 3. She will be part of the 1998 outreach called Shake the Nations which is held in conjunction with Montana Ag Youth Ministries and Assembly of God Church. . .Plevna High School teacher Wayne Mangold was among 120 Montana mathematics and science teachers who attended the Montana Council of Teachers of Mathematics and Montana Science Teachers’ Association Leadership Conference in Bozeman, Jan. 8-9.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 28, 1988 —

Sally and Robert Young of Mill Iron welcomed the birth of their second son, Jesse James, Jan. 12. Fallon Medical Complex is pleased to announce that Jesse is the first baby to be born there in 1988. . .The same ol’ post office boxes at the Baker Post office will be sporting a new look by the end of the week. The look of key locks, not the combination knob we’ve all been used to. Postmaster Marvin Tweet said post offices across the nation are doing this. . .Wayne Rieger of Ismay was elected national president of the Mid-America RX3 Cattle Co. at their annual meeting in Las’Vegas. . .Mr. and Mrs. Louis Jensen celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday afternoon at the Parkview Manor. . .Baker folks stayed home this past week. The snow and wind filled in driveways and uptown the city crew was busy clearing streets. Some church services were cancelled as were many other activities. . .Mrs. Ella Hitchcock attended the annual meeting of the Eastern Montana Community Health Board of which she is the Fallon County appointee. . .Leo Giacometto has filed for re-election as State Representative for District 24. Leo was elected State Representative in 1986.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 26, 1978 —

Local Rainbow Girls had their annual installation Jan. 11 with Rhonda Pfeifle as Worthy Advisor. . .Tragedy struck this area again, inside of a week, when two Marmarth area residents were killed in a light plane crash Saturday afternoon. . .Ordinance No. 241 was signed by Mayor Herbert Varner at the last meeting of the city council changing the boundaries of the two established wards within the limit of the city. . .Alden F. Cate and Margaret Couser (Peg) who were united in marriage Jan. 18, 1928, were honored at a reception celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. . .Merri Flor and Libby Almy have been notified they have been selected for membership in the American Musical Ambassadors Band. . .Diane (Lovec) Moser has been named Coach of the Year for the second time in girls volleyball in her conference. . .New pastor of the First Baptist Church is Rev. Loy E. Goatly. . .The Bingo Entertainment Club has been in operation for six months now and in that time has given away a total of $5,217.50 in gift certificates. These gift certificates are redeemable at 60 business places in Baker.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 25, 1968 —

The personal income tax has been the fastest growing source of revenue to the State of Montana, principally because the rates have been raised by the legislature. . .Mr. and Mrs. George A. Culiton were notified by telegram that their son, Corporal Kenneth Culiton, was wounded New Year’s Day, treated at a battalion aid station and returned to duty. This is the second time he has been wounded and has received the Purple Heart for his service. . .Allen Duppler, Leonard Goroski and Wes Pruett will attend the International Speech Meet this weekend at E.M.C. in Billings. . .Susan Townsend celebrated her 11th birthday with a skating party Monday afternoon.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 23, 1958 —

Local committee met to plan Baker Golden Jubilee scheduled June 28 and 29. . . Stevenson Funeral Home to hold open house Jan. 26 for the public to inspect the new chapel. . .Bank of Baker shows successful year says president R. Flint. . .Owners of two trailer courts, Harry Hoke and Drury Phebus, appeared at the regular city council meeting protesting the new sewer assessment which will appear on the regular water bills on the March billing. . .Lynda Malcom was hostess to a group of 12 friends at a skating party Saturday evening.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Jan. 22, 1948 —

Baker Homemakers Club met Wednesday evening at the home of Mrs. L. W. Heftie . . ..The March of Dimes committee at Plevna is sponsoring a dance for the benefit of the March of Dimes. . .Members of the Baker Anticline Demonstration Club met Wednesday afternoon at the home of Mrs. Robert Yokley, Jr. to fold bandages and do mending for the local hospital. . . An explosion of a coal furnace at the Palm Tavern and Cafe in Marmarth blasted out the plate glass windows of the front of the building and sent clouds of smoke billowing into the winter sky. . .Mrs. Joe Lovec honored her husband with a surprise party Friday. . .Mr. and Mrs. W. J. Knapp and Conrad spent Monday afternoon at the Scoles School with Miss Gladys Sullivan. . .Beginning Monday, the Smola Shop will be closed for two weeks.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 27, 1938 —

Fallon County Fair dates set at Sept. 5 – 7. . .Charity Ball for the benefit of crippled children will be held Jan. 29 at the Legion Hall and it is expected everyone who can will help by buying a ticket or contributing to the ball. . . Esther C. Benson of the Northwestern Conservatory of Music, Miles City, was in Baker Sunday and gave tests for applied credits to the local high school piano pupils of Frederic Bruggeman of the Baker Conservatory of Music and high school music supervisor. . .The Fireside Club met at the home of Mrs. L. M. Corbitt Tuesday evening. . .Ruth Pleissner heads Rainbow Order, Mrs. A. Hoverson, M. A. . . Mrs. Dan Gunderson entertained a half dozen ladies informally Friday evening. . .Mr. and Mrs. Marion Rollins returned Tuesday night from Glendive where they attended a Penneys Store convention.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 26, 1928 —

The public is cordially invited to attend the opening and make use of the facilities of the library. . .Keirle Motor Co. received a new Ford tudor sedan and Eph Keirle is busy demonstrating the car and the advantages of the new features embodied therein. . .Benny Owen, floor manager of the Burns Bros. Garage, is to leave for Chicago. . .Clerk of Court Ralph Keener reveals the fact that 69 marriage licenses were issued in 1927. . .Ed P. O’Brien of the Baker National Bank returned Sunday from a business trip to Helena. . .Mrs. E. V. Trout took a short vacation from farm life this week and made the rounds amoung her town friends. . .S. Most, one of the most progressive farmers of the Knobbs territory, spent Wednesday in Baker.