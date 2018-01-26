Fifth Grade Enjoys Studying the Three States of Matter

On Jan. 9, Mrs. Webb and the Fifth Grade class had root beer floats.

By Jessica Paul

On Jan. 9, Mrs. Webb and the Fifth Grade class had root beer floats. These were not just any root beer floats but teaching root beer floats. Root beer and ice cream are liquids. They take the shape of their container, have volume, and have mass. The cup or bowl that the root beer and ice cream are in is a solid. A solid has mass, has volume, and has a specific shape. Finally, the students learned that the foam in the root beer floats is a gas. Gases have no “fixed” volume and no shape, but they do have a mass. This project taught the fifth grade students about the three states of matter and had a very delicious outcome!