Fallon County 4-H/FFA Beef Weigh-ins

Twenty-eight Fallon County 4-H and FFA youth members weighed in market steers on January 6th at the Wang Family Ranch. All of the market steers that were weighed in are ranch raised here in Fallon County and ranged in weight from 525-1,015 pounds.

Beef weigh-ins is the first stop on the youth’s journey to the Fallon County Fair. The youth use the weighs from this event to calculate the final weight that their market steer will need to be to provide their buyers with a quality finished product. Members receive education on how to feed and keep their market animals healthy by attending annual Livestock Quality Workshops that MSU Extension Fallon-Carter Counties offers.

For more information on the market beef project or 4-H, you can contact the office at 406-778-7110.