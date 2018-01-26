Drivers Education

This semester Dacy Buerkle, Jenna Paul, Ashley Sander, and Bret Edgell have used their study halls to work on completing Mr. Coon’s Driver’s Education Class. They had opportunities to drive around the area as well as a trip to Miles City with a little interstate driving as well. Much to their delight, they also practiced parallel parking. Having completed first semester driver’s education studies, the four students are happy to receive their Driver’s Education Certificate. Congratulations! Drive safely and remember everything Mr. Coon taught you about safe driving!
