Commissioner Proceedings

TUESDAY, JAN. 16, 2018

9:30 AM CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Deb Ranum, Members; Kelsey Phillips, Recording Clerk/Secretary

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

9:44 AM Darcy Wassmann, County Attorney joined the meeting.

Easements – Darcy handed out information on a few completed Easements, and Commission discussed the details of these.

Haul Route Agreements – Commissioner Ranum had questions on the proposed incoming pipelines and the Haul Route Agreements. The Agreement will need updated if the Keystone Pipeline moves forward, as Commission would like dust control added.

County Vehicles – Discussed County vehicles, and who has permission to drive within the different departments. Department heads will need to come up with a list of who is authorized to drive the vehicles that are assigned to their specific department.

County Property – Commission would also like to be informed when county property is vandalized, or whenever something happens that involves the county. Darcy agreed that Commission should be informed at the time the problem arises. Discussed the different community service options available.

10:11 AM Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

County Leases – Commissioner Rost had a couple questions on the County Leases. Discussion on numbers of livestock that is specified on the leases. Commission decided to leave the numbers the same as they have been in the past. These should be sent out later this week.

10:27 AM Darcy left the meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Project Updates

10:30 AM Alba Higgins, Shop Supervisor joined the meeting.

Western Municipal – Shannon will be attending a contractor meeting today with Western Municipal. Another pay application process is going to be worked on soon.

10:32 AM Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

Baker Lake -A request to homeowners for lake contractors to change or extend working hours may be sent out, weather depending. The inspection process may need to be updated as well if the hours do change.

10:40 AM Jason and Shannon left the meeting.

Shop Updates – The Road Department has been busy plowing snow. Bus routes have been the first priority. Discussed different repairs being made to trucks. Equipment has been running well with the weather, and no vehicles have gelled up so far.

10:46 AM Alba left the meeting.

10:48 AM Robbie Christiaens, Parks Assistant Supervisor joined the meeting.

Parks Plan – Robbie was informed that the Parks Plan was being worked on by Commission, and will be discussed further with all parties involved once the plan is complete. Robbie was misinformed on the agenda time for the Parks Plan Discussion that was being worked on by Commission.

10:55 AM Dale Butori, Weed Control Coordinator entered the meeting.

10:56 AM Robbie left the meeting.

10:57 AM Dale left the meeting.

11:14 AM Barb Ketterling, County Treasurer joined the meeting.

Treasurer Updates – Barb handed out a list of all the remaining taxes due from citizens of Fallon County. Late reminders will be sent out this week. The tax on motor vehicles has changed, and colored year stickers will be required for license plates again. There will also be a training on the new tax deed process. Discussed the cash report, Barb will bring it to Commission once it is finished up.

11:21 AM Roger Meggers, Airport Manager joined the meeting.

11:25 AM Barb left the meeting.

Airport Updates – Discussed changes to the Airport Board. KLJ has been working on the ramp revisions. Roger would like to purchase some sort of a blower for the airport for snow removal. He will visit with the Airport Board about the different possibilities of a blower. The fuel system has been worked on, and now seems to be running well. A new one may be needed in the near future because of the age of the system. Commission advised that there may be different federal grants available.

11:37 AM Roger left the meeting.

11:43 AM MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF JANUARY 8-12, 2018

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week of January 8-12, 2018 with corrections. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

11:49 AM Commissioner Ranum made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

NOON RECESS

RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Deb Ranum, Members; Kelsey Phillips, Recording Clerk/Secretary

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

1:16 PM Dale Butori, Weed Control Coordinator entered the meeting.

Weed Department Updates – Dale attended the Annual Conference in Great Falls, MT. He was appointed vice president of the Montana Weed Control Association. He will be in charge of the conference next year, and would like the commission to attend if able. There was a recall on two of the Gators, which will be fixed in the next couple weeks. He will be getting bids on a new Gator as well, and discussed options for the old one. It’s about six years old. Dale will get bids and discuss further with Commission. Spray day is coming up in March, and they are starting to prepare for that. Discussed the vacant position on the Weed Board.

1:26 PM Kim Cuppy, Director of Public Health; Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

1:26 PM Dale left the meeting.

Public Health

Permission to Hire – Julie and Kim would like to hire Lori Hall for the Home Health position. Discussed the evaluation process and what the job description requires. Commission agreed, and signed the hire approval form.

1:32 PM Julie left the meeting.

Public Health Updates – Everything has been going smoothly, even with being short staffed. They have been busy working with the schools. Flu is going around bad this year. As of last week, there has been 17 flu cases. Commission thanked Kim for all she does for the county.

1:36 PM Kim left the meeting.

2:02 PM Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

County Development Updates

Stanhope Addition – Discussed sewer rates at Stanhope Addition. Jason advised Commission that the city bills out for the sewer. Commission and Jason spoke about the plan for the sewer and the payment rates that Jason is currently working on. Trying to figure out and negotiate final payment to the contractor and will have the Road Department Chip Seal out there as well.

EMC – Received the check from EMC. Jason presented a graph of the insurance money that has been collected so far, and what they are expecting to spend total. Jason and Commission are happy with the amount.

Hail Project – Terry Sukut, JGA AIA Project Manager, is going to come down next week, and Jason wants Commission to attend the drive around to discuss what the final punch list items are for the hail project. Discussed signs at the Fair Grounds for the food booths. Will speak with the Fair Board and get their opinion before ordering specific signs. Jason will order the other signs and will hold off on the specific food booth signs. Terry will also help with the window bids for the Court House and Library, as well as inspections. Commission deliberated on the different window options that may be available.

Baker Lake – Discussed end of the lake projects; such as fishing docks, boat ramps and beach areas, as well as where this money to fund the projects may come from.

2:49 PM Jason left the meeting.

2:50 PM CLAIMS APPROVAL

The Commission reviewed and approved the Mid-Month Claims in the amount of $2,203,686.14 and they are filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

3:30 PM Commission Work Session

The Commission reviewed emails, letters, various revenues received, various Department Reports, Board Minutes and Agendas. They also did a Final Review of the County Land Leases, and Completed the Remaining Safety Items. The Montana Stock Growers Association Claim was reviewed and signed. The Commission also signed Certificates of Appreciation for Brittanie Jorgenson, Road Department Assistant, for 5 years of service, and Clinton Dietz, Operator, for 5 years of service as well. Congratulations to these County Employees; your hard work and service is appreciated.

4:26 PM Randy Hoenke, County Rural Fire Chief; Brenda Wood, Clerk and Recorder; Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk and Recorder; Julie Straub, HRM; Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

County Rural Fire Chief Title – Discussion on what Randy Hoenke’s title currently is, and what it should be according to state statute. Randy stated his duties that are mandated by the State coincide with the title of Fire Warden, although his current title is the County Rural Fire Chief. Randy is also on the Board for the Baker Rural Fire District. Randy believes the correct title would be the Fire Warden. Commission authorizes that they will accept the title. Randy explained the difference between the Fire District, County Rural Fire and the City of Baker Fire.

4:40 PM Commissioner Ranum made the motion to accept the name change from County Rural Fire Chief to the County Fire Warden. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any further discussion; Commissioner Ranum questioned naming it Fallon County Fire Warden, instead of County Fire Warden. Debbie explained that it’s the title within the state statute. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

Vehicle Accident – Randy’s vehicle had an accident, and he brought in the incident report; as well as the estimate. The determination will be to turn it in to insurance or not. It was just under $3,500. The towing was $334. The deductible for the insurance policy is $1,000. Discussed other claims that have been made in the past. Commissioner Baldwin believes paying out of pocket will be the best option. With having a new insurance carrier, Jason advised the rates may go up due to frequency. Commission discussed what workers are supposed to drive if they are not Fallon County Employees. Randy will develop a list of who will be able to drive the vehicles. The insurance policy covers non-Fallon County Employees to drive vehicles, but the Fallon County Employee Policy prohibits non-county employees to drive county vehicles. Commission believes they will need the Fallon County Policy to match the insurance policy, at lease for emergency service departments. Julie will make that change to the Fallon County Policy. Commission agrees to pay for the vehicle accident out of pocket and to not report it to the insurance. Brenda will figure out where to pay this out of the budget, and Randy will get the Durango fixed.

4:55 PM Brenda left the meeting.

Compensation for Fire Chief – Discussion continued from the Fire Board wanting Tom Bruha to get compensation as the Fire Chief. They will set that up through the district itself, it will be in next year’s budget. They will have their own accountant; therefore, Tom will not have to be added as a County employee. The secretary will be paid that way as well. Commission agrees this would be the best way to compensate Tom.

5:01 PM Randy, Debbie, Jason and Julie left the meeting.

5:04 PM Commissioner Rost made the motion to recess. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

EVENING RECESS

WEDNESDAY,

JAN 17, 2018

CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Member; Kelsey Phillips, Recording Clerk/Secretary ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

8:50 AM Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor; Danette Welsh, Manager of Government Relations for ONEOK; Kelly Gillan, Member of the Public joined the meeting.

ONEOK Pipeline – Discussed the Landowner’s payment statistics, which stay consistent through the states where pipeline lays. The property tax benefits are comparable to the Bakken pipeline, and we should prepare to see a considerable economic uplift. This will be the largest project that ONEOK has ever taken on. There will be approximately 900 miles of pipe, and will transport up to 240,000 barrels per day from Eastern Montana to Kansas. Project cards were handed out explaining the pipeline, as well as a number and e-mail to ask any questions, which are located in the Clerk and Recorder’s office. The land owner meeting will be next week. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. No damage to any roads is anticipated. The Road Foreman will also be involved for Fallon County, helping to maintain roads.

9:12 AM Jason, Danette, and Kelly left the meeting.

9:13 AM Commissioner Rost made the motion to adjourn. Commissioner Baldwin seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 2 Ayes. 0 Nays. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

MEETING ADJOURNED

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Kelsey Phillips, Recording Secretary/ Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder