Carrot Taste Testing

By Jessica Paul

January’s Harvest of the Month is carrots. On Jan. 11, Connie Lang and Berdie Rieger had carrots on the menu for lunch. They cooked up some carrots for the forty-eight students who ate lunch that day. Six students tried the carrots, eleven students liked them, and thirty-one students loved the carrots. Overall, many of the students enjoyed eating carrots, which contain Beta Carotene. Carrots are good for your eyesight, so be sure to enjoy carrots whenever you can.