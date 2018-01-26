Baker Spartan Wrestling

The Spartan wrestlers travelled to Moorcroft, Wyo., for a tournament on Jan. 19 and 20. Adam Beyers placed 6th overall. Results are as follows:

By Terry Curry

The Spartan wrestlers travelled to Moorcroft, Wyo., for a tournament on Jan. 19 and 20. Adam Beyers placed 6th overall. Results are as follows:

120 lbs. Kyler Afrank pinned by Asher Nicolson (Lovell) :59

Lost by decision to Kyler Johnson (Hill City) 9-2

Lost by decision to Dawson Buckalew (Colstrip) 16-0

Won by a pin over Josh Marfeto (Thunder Basin) 1:40

Pinned by Asher Nicholson (Lovell) 2:01

126 lbs. Dalton Lecoe lost by a pin to Dylan Catlin (Thunder Basin) 1:14

132 lbs. Adam Beyers lost by decision to Dax Yerdi (Wright) 16-0

Won by a pin over Kayden Mack (Wright) 2:00

Won by decision over Ezra Weichmann (Hettinger) 9-8

Pinned by Caleb Cook (Moorcroft) 2:02

Pinned by Mathew Leslen (Sheridan) 2:38

182 lbs. Ethan Reichenberg pinned by Dayton Porter (Thunder Basin) 3:05

Lost by decision to Hunter Worman (Wright) 9-3

Lost by decision to Chance Watt (Sheridan) 1-0

195 lbs. Cooper Lund pinned by Gavin Robinson (Sundance) 5:17

Won by decision over Bryant Davis (Greybull) 14-3

Won by decision over Isaac Welch (Campbell Co.) 16-1

The Spartans will travel to Sidney to wrestle on Jan. 26. Watch for more action from the Spartans as they will host the Divisional Tournament on Feb. 3.