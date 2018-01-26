Baker Lady Spartan Basketball

The Baker Lady Spartans traveled to St. Labre on Saturday, Jan. 20.

By Macee Hadley & Megan Smith

The Baker Lady Spartans traveled to St. Labre on Saturday, Jan. 20. They played a tough game and lost by a score of 39-55. Leading scorer, Maddie Reddick had 11 points along with 2 assists, 7 rebounds and 1 steal; Katie Wang had 10 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals; Mariah Miller 7 points, 2 rebounds and 5 steals; Wrenzi Wrzesinski 3 points, 1 assist, 2 rebounds and 2 steals; Halle Burdick 3 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals; Sady Harbaugh 3 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals and Mya Hadley had 2 points.

The Lady Spartan JV played a good game and won by a score of 44-41. Savanah Burkhalter had 13 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals; Mya Hadley had 12 points, 1 assist, 1 block, 5 rebounds and 3 steals; Kelsey Miller 9 points, 7 rebounds and 6 steals; Alissa Bohle 4 points, 1 rebound and 5 steals; Taylor Miller; 2 points and 3 steals; Laylah Dulin; 2 points, 1 rebound and 1 steal; Sophia Dulin 1 point and 2 rebounds and Sady Harbaugh 1 point, 6 rebounds and 1 steal.

The Lady Spartan C-Squad played a great game and won 40-18. Sophia Dulin had 8 points, 12 rebounds and 4 steals; Kelsey Miller 8 points, 1 rebound and 5 steals; Hope Craft 7 points, 9 rebounds and 1 steal; Savanah Burkhalter 7 points and 3 rebounds; Macy Varner 4 points, 8 rebounds and 1 steal; Alissa Bohle 3 points, 2 rebounds and 5 steals; Taylor Miller 2 points, 3 rebounds and 8 steals and Laylah Dulin 1 point, 7 rebounds and 2 steals.

By Laylah Dulin and Tesla Erickson

Spartan Halle Burdick scored nine points, had five rebounds and five steals against Lodge Grass. Photos by Desi Rost

On Jan. 22, the Lady Baker Spartans were defeated by Lodge Grass with a score of 45-48. Wrenzi Wrzesinski with 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 steals; Katie Wang also had 10 points along with 6 rebounds; Halle Burdick 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals; Mya Hadley  6 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals; Mariah Miller 5 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals; Andie Batchelor 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Sady Harbaugh 2 points and 2 rebounds.

The JV Lady Spartans ended with a score of 42-45 on Jan. 22 when they played against Lodge Grass. Savanah Burkhalter led with 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals; Tesla Erickson 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals; Hope Craft 7 points, 7 rebounds; Laylah Dulin 3 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Macy Varner 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Sophia Dulin 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Kelsey Miller 2 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals.

The C-Squad Lady Spartans played half a game against Lodge Grass on Jan. 22 and won with a score of 18-12. Sophia Dulin had 6 points along with 4 rebounds and 4 steals; Hope Craft 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Taylor Miller 5 points and 5 rebounds; Macy Varner with 1 points and 5 rebounds along with 2 steals.

      



