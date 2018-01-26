Baker Lady Spartan Basketball

The Baker Lady Spartans traveled to St. Labre on Saturday, Jan. 20.

By Macee Hadley & Megan Smith

The Baker Lady Spartans traveled to St. Labre on Saturday, Jan. 20. They played a tough game and lost by a score of 39-55. Leading scorer, Maddie Reddick had 11 points along with 2 assists, 7 rebounds and 1 steal; Katie Wang had 10 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals; Mariah Miller 7 points, 2 rebounds and 5 steals; Wrenzi Wrzesinski 3 points, 1 assist, 2 rebounds and 2 steals; Halle Burdick 3 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals; Sady Harbaugh 3 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals and Mya Hadley had 2 points.

The Lady Spartan JV played a good game and won by a score of 44-41. Savanah Burkhalter had 13 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals; Mya Hadley had 12 points, 1 assist, 1 block, 5 rebounds and 3 steals; Kelsey Miller 9 points, 7 rebounds and 6 steals; Alissa Bohle 4 points, 1 rebound and 5 steals; Taylor Miller; 2 points and 3 steals; Laylah Dulin; 2 points, 1 rebound and 1 steal; Sophia Dulin 1 point and 2 rebounds and Sady Harbaugh 1 point, 6 rebounds and 1 steal.

The Lady Spartan C-Squad played a great game and won 40-18. Sophia Dulin had 8 points, 12 rebounds and 4 steals; Kelsey Miller 8 points, 1 rebound and 5 steals; Hope Craft 7 points, 9 rebounds and 1 steal; Savanah Burkhalter 7 points and 3 rebounds; Macy Varner 4 points, 8 rebounds and 1 steal; Alissa Bohle 3 points, 2 rebounds and 5 steals; Taylor Miller 2 points, 3 rebounds and 8 steals and Laylah Dulin 1 point, 7 rebounds and 2 steals.

By Laylah Dulin and Tesla Erickson

On Jan. 22, the Lady Baker Spartans were defeated by Lodge Grass with a score of 45-48. Wrenzi Wrzesinski with 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 steals; Katie Wang also had 10 points along with 6 rebounds; Halle Burdick 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals; Mya Hadley 6 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals; Mariah Miller 5 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals; Andie Batchelor 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Sady Harbaugh 2 points and 2 rebounds.

The JV Lady Spartans ended with a score of 42-45 on Jan. 22 when they played against Lodge Grass. Savanah Burkhalter led with 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals; Tesla Erickson 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals; Hope Craft 7 points, 7 rebounds; Laylah Dulin 3 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Macy Varner 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Sophia Dulin 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Kelsey Miller 2 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals.

The C-Squad Lady Spartans played half a game against Lodge Grass on Jan. 22 and won with a score of 18-12. Sophia Dulin had 6 points along with 4 rebounds and 4 steals; Hope Craft 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Taylor Miller 5 points and 5 rebounds; Macy Varner with 1 points and 5 rebounds along with 2 steals.