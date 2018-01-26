Baker boys travel basketball teams participate in Dickinson, ND tournament

The Baker third grade boys travel basketball team, Baker Running Rebels, and the sixth grade boys team, Baker Spartans, traveled to Dickinson, ND. January 13-14 to play in the 21st Annual THS/DHS Booster Basketball Tournament.

By Angel Wyrwas

The Running Rebels played the Dickinson Junior Titans Saturday morning with a 14-8 win. They faced Watford City Wolves that afternoon with a high scoring win of 35-15. That evening, the Running Rebels played the Dickinson Green Lightning ending in victory again with a final score of 25-10. The team entered bracket play on Sunday beating the Wolves again 24-14. These wins positioned the Running Rebels to take on the Junior Titans in the championship game. With a score of 24-14, the Running Rebels took the first place trophy home.

The Baker Spartans played the Minot Heat Saturday morning with a 32-50 loss. They won their second game of the day against the Regina Warriors 43-30. The Spartans played in the championship game on Sunday against the Mandan Nets. The team fought hard but lost the game 18-47. The Baker Spartans took home the second place tournament trophy.