Funeral services for Roger Singer, 74, of Baker were held Jan. 19, 2018 at Stevenson Funeral Home in Baker with Pastor Scott Kiehn officiating. Military rites were presented by the American Legion Post #35 and the VFW.

Roger passed away Jan. 15, 2018 in S.D. at the Belle Fourche Healthcare Community.

Roger was born Jan. 6, 1944 in Baker, the son of Wilhelm and Anna (Glass) Singer. Growing up he attended school in Baker. He enlisted into the US Army, serving in the European Theater. Following his honorable discharge, Roger returned to Baker where he began working various ranch jobs. In 1967, Roger married Sherri Stark. They were blessed with three sons, Dale, Gary and Kelly. Together they raised their family in Fallon County. In 1980, Roger purchased the John Singer Ranch and he also began oilfield roustabout work. He worked for Mitchell Oilfield for 23 years, retiring in 2016. Roger later married Debbie Nicks and Baker was their home until she passed away. The last several years, Roger and Diana Thielen shared a special friendship and enjoyed time together. Roger loved being outdoors driving his side-by-side around the ranch. He was a good neighbor to everyone and was willing to help out whoever was in need. He enjoyed ranching, rodeos, hunting and fishing. Roger enjoyed following his boys in sports and rodeos and he helped with the County 4-H and Fair events. He was Commander of the American Legion Post #35 for many years and led the firing squad to many events. Roger truly loved taking time to be with his grandchildren.

Roger is survived by his sons, Dale (Christina) Singer of Spearfish, S.D., Gary Singer of Steamboat Springs, Colo., Kelly (Stacy) Singer of Belle Fourche, S.D.; special friend, Diana Thielen of Baker; brothers, Robert (Jan) Singer and Billy (Arlene) Singer of Baker, Leroy (Sue) Singer of Deadwood, S.D., Larry (Cindy) Singer of Baker; sister, Eyvon (Lee) Laechelt of Helena, Ala.; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.