Local woman sentenced in felony drug case

A 27 year old Baker woman was sentenced in District Court January 23 on one count misdemeanor endangering welfare of children and two counts felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

By Angel Wyrwas

District Court Judge Nickolas Murnion sentenced Kayla Kloetzke to six months in county jail all suspended and a $500 fine for the misdemeanor. For counts III and IV, Kloetzke was sentenced to four years deferred imposition sentence with the Department of Corrections (DOC) and a $500 fine for each charge to run concurrent.

One count felony operation of unlawful clandestine laboratory and two counts misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed per the plea agreement.

Kloetzke was charged in June after search warrants executed on her residence revealed drugs and drug paraphernalia were present.