Darby Bettenhausen** and Melissa Breitbach* both of Baker were named to the University of Montana, Missoula fall semester 2017 Dean’s List and President’s List.

Darby was named to the President’s List with a 4.0 GPA. She is the daughter of Shane and Carole Bettenhausen of Baker.

Melissa was named to the Dean’s List with a GPA greater than 3.5 but less than 4.0. She is the daughter of Dave and Jerri Breitbach of Baker.