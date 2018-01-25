A Funeral Mass for Donnetta Schaefer, 81, of Baker, Mont. will be 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Baker with Father Philip Chinnappan celebrating. Burial will take place in St. John’s Cemetery.

Visitation for Donnetta will be 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 at Stevenson Funeral Home in Baker with a rosary and vigil service being held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Donnetta passed away Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 at Sunrise Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

Donnetta Mae Boucher was born April 15, 1936 in Square Deal, Mont., the daughter of Edgar and Evelyne (Trudo) Boucher. Her family moved to Baker in 1939 and she attended school there, graduating from Baker High School in 1954. While in high school, Donnetta worked at the telephone office. In 1954, she married Jack Long in Baker. She attended beauty college and worked at the Beacon Club and Crystal Lounge during her college years. On Sept. 21, 1967, she married Lawrence Schaefer in Sheridan, Wyo. Donnetta was blessed with five children, Rhonda, John, Keith, Pamela, and Scott. She owned and operated Donnetta’s Beauty Den for 40 years in Baker. After retiring from the beauty shop, she went with Lawrence working road construction for five years. They enjoyed going south to Parker, Ariz. in the winter. Donnetta loved family, dancing, playing cards, golfing, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Baker and the American Legion Auxiliary, where she served as president, including serving for the District, and she also served as vice-president for many years.

Donnetta is survived by her husband, Lawrence of 50 years; her children, Rhonda Tavares, Billings, Mont.; John (Shannon) Long, Olatha, Colo.; Keith (Tammy) Long, Aurora, Colo.; Scott (Nancy) Schaefer, Billings, Mont.; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings: Arlene Steffes, Billings, Mont.; Lawrence (Connie) Boucher, Hinsdale, Mont.; and Rosezella Bohl, Billings, Mont.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Evelyne (Trudo) Boucher; daughter Pamela Kay Long; grandson Brandon Long; and brother, Walter (Bud) Boucher.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.