Funeral Mass for Arlene Heim, 78, of Baker, Mont., will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Baker, Mont. with Father Philip Chinnappan celebrating. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery, Baker.

Visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Baker, with Rosary and Vigil Service taking place at 7 p.m.

Arlene passed away Jan. 22, 2018 at Fallon Medical Complex, Baker.