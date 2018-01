Willard Homemakers met for their January meeting at the Extension meeting room with eight members present.

By Carol Sparks

Willard Homemakers met for their January meeting at the Extension meeting room with eight members present. Discussions included planning for Spring Council meeting and for a baby shower for member Jimmie Sparks. The election of officers was held with Jeannie Tronstad being elected president, Molly Barkley vice-president, and Cindy Irgens as secretary/ treasurer. Jeannie and Cindy hosted the refreshments and our evening activity of water color painting of Valentines cards. The next meeting will be Feb. 6.