Second Grade make a family tree

By Jessica Paul

Genealogy is the study of family ancestry with documentation going back as far as it can be found. The difference between genealogy and family history, however, is that family history studies more on the life stories of individuals. To make a family tree you start with your name, and then add your parents’ names. If you wish to get more in depth, add your parents’ siblings’ names. Then keep going back with your grandparent’s names, then continuing with great-grandparents names and so on and so forth. Each student in the second grade made his or her own family tree.