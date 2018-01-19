Local students named to MSU-Bozeman honor rolls

Haylee Barkley, Joesph Fisher and Jase Rost all of Baker were named to Montana State University-Bozeman honor rolls for fall semester 2017.

Haylee had a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester and was named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Joesph and Jase were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Dean’s Honor Roll include students earning grade point averages of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Haylee is the daughter of Todd and Molly Barkley of Baker.

Joesph is the son of Jennifer Fisher of Baker.

Jase is the son of Roy and Melissa Rost of Baker.