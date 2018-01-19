Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

To All of My Patients at Fallon Medical:

I will be leaving Fallon Medical as of Feb. 8, 2018. It has been my highest privilege to serve in this community for your medical needs. As I have seen each of you, it has been my goal to care for you and your loved ones as I would want my own family to be treated. You all have very graciously embraced my son, Brandon, and me into your lives and hearts. For this I am eternally grateful.

Since having surgery two years ago, I have become keenly aware of no longer physically able to “do it all”. This has been a very difficult realization but necessary. My son and I will continue to remain in the community until the end of the school year. You will likely still see us in and about the community as we continue to participate in our church and family activities.

I will continue to be available for medical appointments thru the 6th of February and in Wibaux as well. I regret that I am unable to notify each of you personally of my upcoming departure. Fallon Medical Complex has wonderful providers who will be very happy to continue with your care. I am happy to have you come in and tie up any lose ends with me or to make recommendations for transfer of care based on your personal needs.

Very Respectfully,

Leanne R. Breihahn, PA-C, MPH.