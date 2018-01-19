Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know …

that filing a Homestead Declaration can protect your home from creditors? You must own your home to file a declaration. A homestead declaration protects up to $250,000 in value of your home. You cannot file a declaration if you rent. Filing a Homestead Declaration will not protect you from a secured debt or a foreclosure.

For more information, please visit the Housing section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.