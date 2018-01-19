Lady Spartan Basketball

The Lady Spartans took on the Lame Deer Morning Stars on Dec. 16 and won 68 to 55. Maddie Reddick had 12 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Halle Burdick – 9 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Amber Durden – 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Katie Wang – 4 points, 7 rebounds; and Mariah Miller – 3 points, 2 rebounds.

By Laylah Dulin and Tesla Erickson

Lame Deer

Colstrip

The Lady Spartans were defeated by the Colstrip Fillies, 36 to 54 on Dec. 20. Halle led the scoring with 17 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Maddie – 15 points, 5 rebounds; Mariah – 13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steal; Amber – 9 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal; Wrenzi – 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Shelby Moore – 4 points, 3 steals; and Katie – 4 points, 4 rebounds.

Wolf Point

The Lady Spartans played a hard game and barely lost 42 to 44 on Jan. 6. Maddie led with 15 points, 12 rebounds, 1 steal; Halle – 9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Wrenzi – 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Mariah – 5 points, 5 rebounds; Andie Batchelor – 3 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Katie – 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; and Shelby – 2 points, 4 rebounds.

Forsyth

The Lady Spartans hosted the Dogies and won 50 to 45 on Jan. 6. Wrenzi – 17 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Halle – 13 points, 10 rebounds, 9 steals; Maddie – 12 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal; Mariah – 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; and Shelby – 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals.

Ekalaka

The Lady Spartans were defeated by Ekalaka on Jan. 12 with a final score of 33 to 63. Maddie led with 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals; Wrenzi – 6 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals; Halle – 4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Laylah Dulin – 4 points, 1 rebound, and 1 steal; Andie – 2 points, 1 rebound; Katie – 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; and Shelby – 2 points, 1 rebound.

Wibaux

On Jan. 13, the Lady Spartans took on Lady Longhorns of Wibaux defeated them on a buzzer beater by Mya Hadley 61 to 60. Halle had 16 points, 11 rebounds, 6 steals; Shelby – 12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Maddie – 12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals; Mya – 8 points, 3 rebounds; Andie – 5 points, 3 rebounds; Katie – 4 points, 2 rebounds; Wrenzi – 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; and Sady Harbaugh – 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal.