Keyboard lab

Mrs. Wagnon used the Grant money she received from Mid-Rivers and purchased seven keyboards, which have been set up in a music lab. These keyboards have computer screens and headsets for both the students and for her. She is starting them on the basics, learning their notes as well as the position of these notes on the keyboard. Students who have already had piano lessons are being paired with students who have had no experience. The more advanced student in the pair is helping the other student learn some of the basics of playing the piano. The students are excited to have an opportunity to learn how to play the keyboards!

