Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Jan. 18, 2008 —

According to MDU spokesman Mark Hanson, construction of their Diamond Willow wind farm east of Baker nears completion. As of Jan. 11, 12 of 13 towers were up and one of them started producing electricity Dec. 29. . .For the seventh time in a 34 year coaching career, Don Schillinger has been named 2007 football “Coach of the Year” for class B schools. . .The Great Falls Tribune has honored the best high school football players in Montana with a Super-State team for the past 12 years. Evan Morris of Baker was among those selected to the Super State Offense Team. Evan is the son of Rod and Patti Morris. . .Pat Knipp is pictured with the 14 1/2 lb., 39 inch Northern Pike he speared in Baker, Lake, Jan. 4. . .Two residential robberies were committed in Baker Jan. 10. A laptop was taken from the Randy Thilmony residence and a laptop and DVD player were taken from the Diane VanGorden residence. Police Chief Randy Ketterling cautions all residents to lock their doors when they’re not at home.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Jan. 16, 1998 —

New officers elected for the new year for the Baker Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture are: president Roger Schmidt, first vice president Kenny Schell, second vice president Tom Stevens, and secretary Mary Ann Gamrath. New members include Todd Overton, Dean Wang and Mardi Brown. . .High temperature Jan. 12 was -6 degrees and low was -32 degrees. . .Despite bitterly cold temperatures Monday night, over 30 people turned out for the Habitat for Humanity informational meeting at the Senior Center. Volunteers on the steering committee are Janice Moser, Brenda Dietz, Mike Griffith, Barb Klang, Karen Wang and Marion Hanson. . .A snowmobile driven by Neal Hanley went through the ice on Baker Lake Jan. 11. The incident occurred off the point from Iron Horse Park on the east side of the lake. The reason for the thin ice in that area was attributed to springs. Hanley was not injured. . .Former Fallon County resident and Baker High School teacher, Jan (O’Connor) Iverson, was elected to the Billings City Council Nov. 4 and was sworn in Jan. 12.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 21, 1988 —

January 26, Baker Community Clinic will add a new doctor to their list of health care specialists. This doctor is Dr. Melan Jurich. D.P.M. Dr. Jurich hails from Billings and will be serving the area every fourth Tuesday. . .A benefit raffle will be held for Karen (Wollesen) Losing. . .David Rabe recently completed the Federal Aviation Administration’s eleven week Air Traffic Control basic screen and course at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City. David is the son of Nancy and Mel Rabe of Baker. . . Baker Toastmaster Club met Jan. 12. Mike Madler is president of the club this year. . .FFA and 4-H members will attend the Winter Fair in Bozeman. FFA members attending will be Katrina Rusley, David Kirschten, Mike Gunderson, Roddy Rost, Laura Lantis, Mike Stark and Jerad Singer. 4-H members attending will be Greg Logar, Jeff Greenlee, Amy Lutts and Chad Follmer. . .Members of the Spartan speech and drama team going to state are Chris May, Laura Lantis, Carmen Rost, Cynamon Burdick, Amy Stark, Amy Losing, Charity Celander, Sheila Couch, Neal Pinnow, Carole Bettenhausen is their coach.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 19, 1978 —

One hundred people attended the Baker Chamber of Commerce installation of officers banquet held Jan. 14 at the Green Acres Club. Pictured is Robert Hoke, second vice president; Foster Harris, first vice president; Bob Herbst, past president; and Bernard Heiser, 1978 president. . .Marmarth Historical Society announced the opening of a new production in their historic Mystic Theater Jan. 21-22 and 28-29. . .Johnny Lizer of Baker was the winner of a three-quarter cross Murray Grey steer in a calf scramble held at the Northern International Livestock Exhibition held in Billings in October. . .Tragedy struck Fallon County when Mrs. Tony Stein was fatally injured in a snowmobile accident last Sunday evening. . .Alvin Madler suffered severe back injuries Friday afternoon when he fell approximately 30 feet from a utility pole he was working on northeast of town. . .Glenn Moore, Willard, has been re-elected chairman of the board of the Wheat and Wheat Foods Foundation.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 18, 1968 —

Rev. and Mrs. Earl Barnard arrived last week to take up the pastorate of the American Lutheran Church. They are from Cloquet, Minn. The family includes five daughters. . .The resignation of police patrolman Robert Prahl was accepted at the meeting of the city council Tuesday evening. He plans to go into the service soon. . .Raelyn Roth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Roth, has been elected worthy advisor of Baker Assembly No. 14, Rainbow for Girls. . .The couples bridge club met Sunday evening at Breitbachs when Mr. and Mrs. L. F. Bruggeman were guests. Honors went to Mrs. Mel Rogstad, Mr. and Mrs. Tom McGonigal and L. F. Bruggeman. . .SP4 Wayne Susa is spending a few days with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Susa, before he goes to his debarkation point in New Jersey. He will leave for Germany. Jan. 31.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 16, 1958 —

A one cent reduction in the Montana state gasoline tax from seven to six cents a gallon will become effective Jan. 6. . .Baker is represented at Marquette University this year with two students included among the 10,739 enrollment at the Milwaukee school. They are David Helgerson, liberal arts, and Leroy Moline, Jr., dentistry. . .Willard Community Club at its first meeting of 1958 re-elected Pat Hanley president for the third consecutive year. . .Steven McClain, Calvin Lund, Jr., Mike Hurley, Jr. and Alfred Kalland returned last week to Montana State University at Missoula for the winter quarter.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Jan. 15, 1948 —

Tomorrow is the big day for the annual John Deere program given by the L. Price Company and one that few farm families will pass up. A free lunch will be served at noon at L. Price Co.’s shop and an excellent program will be presented at the Lake Theater. . . Rex Flint was elected new president of the Baker Commercial Club at the annual meeting held Jan. 9 at Grainger’s with president C. H. Duppler presiding. . .Ed Randash of Randash Motors returned Friday from a meeting in Fargo, N.D., where members of the Dodge field organization and the factory executive staff of Detroit outlined advertising, merchandising and other plans concerning the new line of trucks being introduced this year. . . Verne Leischner and his mother went to Miles City Sunday and brought his wife and infant daughter Renee home from the Hospital.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 20, 1938 —

Odin Myhre succeeds L. Price on G.P.C.A board. . .The Baker Woman’s Club met Tuesday afternoon at the home of Mrs. H. S. Procter. The Club gave the public library a gift of $50. Frank A. Ayers of Mildred, employed by the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad was rewarded for long years of service last Friday by receiving his certificate of pension annuity. Mr. Ayers, on his retirement, is going to enjoy life on his farm near Mildred. . .W. S. Bruce made a trip to Baker one day last week on horseback. . .James O’Connor motored to town Saturday and had to do some shoveling before he got to the 101 Road. . .Mrs. L. K. Hills entertained at cards Friday afternoon for the pleasure of Mrs. Clara Mulkey, who was in from the ranch several days and a guest at the Hills home.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 19, 1928 —

Mr. and Mrs. Geo. Raymond arrived in town Saturday and regretfully gathered their belongings to take with them to their new home in Glendive. . .Al Couser, the local ice man, his crew from Baker and a number of men from Miles City are busy cutting ice for shipment to Miles City and other towns along the Milwaukee. The ice here is in excellent condition and, therefore, is in great demand in other localities. . .Larry Burns and M. D. Miller returned from Bozeman where they attended the meeting of the State Fair Association last week. . .Holgar Trandum has installed six tube spartan radio, purchased from George Hough, and is enjoying all sorts of good programs. . .Mr. and Mrs. Grant Corey and mother are visiting in town a few days. . .Mr. and Mrs. L. M. Corbitt entertained the Christopher family and Mrs. Brewer at a 6 p.m. dinner Tuesday evening.