Fifth Grade study volume, mass, and density

By Jessica Paul

The Fifth Grade Class is currently working on volume, mass and density with Mrs. Webb. They learned the definition of each and completed projects to help them better understand what they were learning. The first project was about density. They mixed up olive oil, ginger ale, and shampoo, which eventually separated out creating three different layers. The ginger ale went to the bottom, because it is the strongest. The shampoo was stronger than the olive oil so the olive oil floats to the top while the shampoo sits in the middle. They learned that it does not matter if you have three cheeseburgers or one cheeseburger as long as they have the same mass. The students all had fun with their experiments about volume, mass, density.