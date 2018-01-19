Deep ruts on tracks blamed for near miss train accident

Don Buerkle was driving by the west railroad crossing Monday in his tow truck when he saw a car stuck on the tracks.

By Angel Wyrwas

Don Buerkle was driving by the west railroad crossing Monday in his tow truck when he saw a car stuck on the tracks. “The driver mouthed ‘help’,” said Don, “so I stopped.” The tires of the Chevy Impala had gotten stuck in the deep ruts of the train tracks. “When I stopped, her wheels were just spinning,” continued Don. “I called 911 because there was a train heading her way.”

Don told the driver to get far away from the tracks as he tried to release the car from the ruts. “It was just luck that I was able to finally drive the car out,” he said. “The train wasn’t too close at first but it was getting closer. Although the whole incident played out in a couple of minutes, there was a lot of cause for concern. It is a laughable story now but had the train been traveling with any speed, the situation could have easily gone a different way.”

Don advises that drivers angle their vehicles a bit when going over the tracks since the snow build up has caused deep rutting.