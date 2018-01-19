Biggest regular season meet for Baker

The Baker High School Speech and Drama team went to Laurel last weekend to compete in their biggest meet this year.

By Devon Solberg

The Baker High School Speech and Drama team went to Laurel last weekend to compete in their biggest meet this year. Students performed in events against thirty or more competitors, including many from Class A and AA schools from all over. Only two people competed in the final round. Rachel Rost placed seventh in Humorous Oral Interpretation and Devon Solberg earned first in Humorous Solo. Other members of the team only missed making it to finals by a point or two. With Devon Solberg’s first place, Baker was able to get second place in drama in Class B. Though the team may not have gone as far as they wanted to, each person did very well against such incredible competition. The Laurel meet was a great opportunity to prepare for Divisionals in Shepherd this weekend. Good luck to all of the Baker Speech and Drama team in the rest of their season.