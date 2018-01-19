Baker Spartan Wrestling

The Baker Spartan wrestlers traveled to Miles City to compete in the 60th annual Cowboy Wrestling Invitational on January 12 and 13, where Dalton Herbst placed 6th.

By Terry Curry

The Baker Spartan wrestlers traveled to Miles City to compete in the 60th annual Cowboy Wrestling Invitational on January 12 and 13, where Dalton Herbst placed 6th. Teams entered this year were: Alexander, N.D., Baker, Billings Central, Billings Senior, Billings Skyview, Billings West, Bowman, N.D., Broadus, Campbell County, Wyo., Butte Central, Circle, Cody, Wyo., Colstrip, Dickinson, N.D., Forsyth, Glasgow, Glendive, Hardin, Hardin JV, Hettinger-Scranton, N.D., Huntley Project, Laurel, Livingston, Mandan, N.D., Miles City, Moorcroft, Wyo., Sheridan, Wyo., Shepherd, Sidney, Thunder Basin, Wyo., Worland, Wyo.. Results are as follows:

120 lbs. Kyler Afrank lost by a pin (:33) to Hunter Goodwin (Sheridan), lost by a pin (3:52) to Bridger Lamb (Billings Skyview), won by a pin (3:40) over Alex Derbyshire (Billings Central).

138 lbs. Quentin Wheeler lost by a pin (2:32) to Cale Schalesky (Hettinger), lost by decision (7-1) to Troy Berg (Dickinson), won by a pin (2:33) Cade Budell (Huntley Project).

160 lbs. Dalton Herbst won by decision (13-3) over Lane McBee (Worland), won by decision (3-1) over Cody Blaede (Colstrip), lost by a pin (:47) to Clayton Mattern (Bowman), lost by decision (5-2) to Jett Jones (Sidney), won by decision (11-6) over Nate Gorham (Shepherd).

182 lbs. Ethan Reichenberg lost by a pin (1:08) to Isaac Concalves (Worland), won by a decision (8-3) over Taylor Jensen (Gillette), lost by a pin (3:05) to Asher Croy (Huntley Project), lost to Kevin McDonald (Glasgow) by Injury Default.

205 lbs. Cooper Lund lost by a pin (1:55) to Kordell Miller (Billings West), lost by a pin (:40) to Matt Fulton (Glendive), lost by decision (7-6 to BJ Hatcher (Laurel).

The Spartans will travel to Moorcroft, Wyo. on January 19-20 to compete in their Invitational Tournament.