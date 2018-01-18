Spartan Fourth Grade Girls travel team successful in back to back tournaments

The Baker Spartan Fourth Grade Girls travel team participated in the Meyer Dana New Year’s Classic basketball tournament in Spearfish, South Dakota, January 5-6. That weekend they played some tough teams.

By Sheila O’Connor

Saturday afternoon the Spartans beat the Rapid City Hustle 18-12. That evening the team faced Gillette Energy-McGrath in a nail-biter. The Spartans prevailed 16-15 in the last seconds. Sunday afternoon the Spartans put the Rapid City Cavs through the ringer winning 32-9. Then the team faced the RC Hustle once again, this time beating them 12-8.

These wins positioned the undefeated girls for the championship game against the undefeated Spearfish Spartans. Though Baker’s team was younger and less experienced, they worked harder and never gave up. Down 12-2 at the half, the Baker Spartans came back to win the game 15-14 in a last second shot to secure the first place title.

Last week the team traveled to Dickinson, ND to play in the 21st Annual THS/DHS Booster Basketball Tournament. The Spartans played the Dickinson Thunder Saturday morning with a 20-16 win. They faced J&L Concrete that afternoon with a high scoring win of 36-3. The Spartans played the Mandan Strikers the next day, defeating them 24-16. Sunday afternoon the Spartans took on the Regent Hornets in the championship game. The girls played a well fought game but just couldn’t overtake the Hornets. The 10-25 loss left the girls with second place in the tournament.

The Baker Spartan Fourth Grade Girls travel team will take a short break before the next round of tournaments while Coach O’Connor finishes her season coaching the Baker High School Lady Spartans.