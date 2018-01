Funeral Services for Roger Singer, 74, of Baker will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at Stevenson Funeral Home in Baker with Pastor Scott Kiehn officiating. Military rites will be presented by the American Legion Post #60 and the VFW.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., at Stevenson Funeral Home.

Roger passed away Jan. 15, 2018 in Belle Fourche, S.D.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.