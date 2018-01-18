January 10 Winter Strom

Snowfall and drifting caused a lot of commotion in Fallon County on January 10 as a winter storm dumped approximately three inches of snow in a short period of time. Friends and neighbors worked tirelessly to clear paths and help residents that were stuck in the snow. At one point that afternoon the Fallon County Times door was even blocked by a large snowdrift. Local law enforcement reported many callouts concerning vehicles that had slid into ditches along the highways near town. The area has been plagued with subzero temperatures on both sides of the winter storm.

But we are Montanans and we will continue to work and go to school no matter the weather.