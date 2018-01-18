Commissioner Proceedings

MONDAY, JAN. 8, 2018

9:00 AM CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Member; Kelsey Phillips, Recording Clerk/Secretary

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

9:00 AM Brenda Wood, Clerk and Recorder; Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk and Recorder; Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

Baker Rural Fire District Board Request – The group came in early to inform Commission about the scheduled agenda item because Commissioner Baldwin will be gone at 11 AM. The board for Baker Rural Fire has asked for help on how to pay for their Fire Chief. He volunteers numerous hours and the board would like to compensate him for his time. Discussed paying them like they currently pay the secretary, which is paid out of their budget. Another option would be to set up payroll, but that would be the Fire District Board’s responsibility. Commission will discuss further at the scheduled agenda time.

9:09 AM Deb Ranum, Member joined the meeting.

County Vehicle Accident – Randy Hoenke, County Rural Fire Chief, had called and said the Durango was in an accident this weekend. It was not being driven by him, but instead a Rural Fire Volunteer. A deer was hit going to a training in Glendive. Fallon County does insure this vehicle; Commission further discussed the County Vehicle Policy.

9:17 AM Julie, Debbie and Brenda left the meeting.

9:28 AM Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

Fair Grounds Insurance Policy – Discussed the insurance policy for the events at the fairgrounds. The policy will be worked on to make sure all aspects are understood, as well as reporting events and charging them accurately.

Fallon County Water and Sewer District – All landowners have been updated about the sink hole in the Stanhope Addition. More investigations have been done and letters have been sent out explaining to them to be careful. This was not a county project, it was a district project. The engineer and contractor have been notified as well.

Denbury Well – Jason asked if they should request damage compensation for the surface damage and the flow line. It is about $10,000 worth of damage. Commission agreed to request for the damage.

Gun Range Application – Jason will go to board meeting tonight to discuss the gate and cameras at the Gun Range. The only county involvement would be the budget amount.

New Commission Meeting Start Time – Jason recommended signing the Resolution annually for Commission to begin their meeting days at 9:30 AM in the winter. He would also like to send notices when starting the summer hours as well.

EMC – EMC has reissued a check and discontinued payment on the one previously mailed. It should be here any day. As soon as Jason gets the check, he will talk with Commission about the signs at the Grandstands that were not on the spec. Jason will hold off on the signs for a week and let Commission discuss amongst themselves to decide what signs to put up and speak with the Fair Board as well.

9:56 AM Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor joined the meeting.

9:59 AM Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman joined the meeting.

10:01 AM Jason left the meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Shop Updates

Cold Weather – The Road Department ordered a space heater to thaw trucks out during the cold weather last week. It seems to work very well for thawing filters. Discussed other fuel issues that happened due to the cold weather.

Repairs – The 1992 Osh Kosh truck lost something unknown in the front end. The parts needed to fix the truck are no longer available from Osh Kosh. There is a division in Wisconsin that would be able to fix the transfer case. Discussed other updates and repairs to trucks from the last week. Truck 8032 had the steering bent and had to realign all three axels. Commission agrees that the alignment on the other trucks will need to be checked as well.

Scoria Crusher – An individual asked Commissioner Rost if they were interested in selling the scoria crusher. Bobby and Alba couldn’t answer if they were going to be using it again or not; and weren’t sure about selling it or putting it in the County Auction.

10:23 AM Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

10:25 AM Alba left the meeting.

Road Updates

Johnny Creek Trail – A sign for trucks entering will be put in at Johnny Creek Trail.

Snow Plows – The wings have been working well for plowing snow. Plow trucks do leave some snow on the road because they don’t want the gravel to beat up on the equipment.

Project Updates

Dewatering – They are still waiting on the last two releases from Smith Contracting, and will try to get with them again this week.

10:32 AM Jason Rittal joined the meeting.

Cleanup and Dredging Project – Pay Application 3 is ready to be signed. Shannon handed out the application to all the Commission. Commissioner Baldwin signed Pay Application 3. Completion date for the first foot on cleanup was supposed to be Saturday, January 6th. Jason would prefer giving them additional time to complete.

10:39 AM Commissioner Baldwin left the meeting.

Shannon and Jason recommend giving the Contractors 6 weeks to finish up, adding in a Change Order. There is a contractor meeting tomorrow and Shannon will speak with the contractors about the additional time. No motion will be made until there is a Change Order in front of them. Commission agrees. Shannon believes the project is around a month ahead of time for the schedule.

11:00 AM Julie Straub, HRM; Brenda Wood, Clerk and Recorder; Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk and Recorder; Turk Stark and Fred Hoff, Baker Rural Fire Volunteers joined the meeting.

11:01 AM Shannon, Jason and Bobby left the meeting.

Baker Rural Fire District Board Request – Revisited about possibly helping to pay for the Fire Chief’s extra time. If the county were to pay for it and put it on the payroll, the position would become the counties, and there would have to be a recruitment process. Workers compensation, unemployment, retirement, and potentially health insurance are also added if it is paid for by the county payroll. Turk advised they were not looking for a salary position, only a compensation of extra hours. The past chief and new chief believe their hours of volunteering are about 50-60 hours per month, and hours are different depending on the busy season. The current Fire Chief is taking vacation time from his job to volunteer for the county. Debbie discussed that any stipend becomes a payroll position. It’s not a discussion about compensation, it’s just about where the compensation will come from. Discussed the money coming from the county budget. The current Secretary is paid on a claim every month and paid out of the Baker Rural Fire District budget. The board has not yet looked into a payroll system for themselves. Turk asked Commission about donating money for this position. Donations need to be to non-profit corporations, not individuals. EMT’s are employees, because they are compensated through the payroll. They are classified as a variable employee. Turk wants everyone to understand that the Chief puts in many hours and deserves compensation. Brenda advised them to talk to the County Attorney as well to talk about options on how to pay this out. Commissioner Ranum would like them to talk to the County Attorney and an accountant. Turk agrees that they will go to the County Attorney and let the Commission know from there.

Name Change – Randy Hoenke is the current County Rural Fire Chief; and the correct term would be Rural County Warden to follow statute. Commission doesn’t want to make this name change at this time, will wait until Commissioner Baldwin returns.

11:40 AM Julie, Brenda, Turk, Fred and Debbie left the meeting.

11:40 AM Commission Work Session – The Commission reviewed emails, letters, various revenues received, various Department Reports, Board Minutes and Agendas. They also adopted the Resolution to Establish Commission Meeting Dates and Time per MCA 7-5-2122, which is filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

11:40 AM Commissioner Rost made the motion to adopt the Resolution to Establish Commission Meeting Dates and Time per MCA 7-5-2122, to begin meeting times at 9:30 AM November-April, which is filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. 2 Ayes. 0 Nays. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

11:47 AM MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF JANUARY 2-5, 2018

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week of January 2-5, 2018 with corrections. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. 2 Ayes. 0 Nays. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

11:59 AM Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. 2 Ayes. 0 Nays. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

NOON RECESS

RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Deb Ranum, Members; Kelsey Phillips, Recording Clerk/Secretary

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:15 PM

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

1:23 PM Joe Janz, Outside Building Maintenance Supervisor joined the meeting.

Outside Maintenance Updates – Joe’s pickup hasn’t been working, therefore he has been using his personal vehicle. He will take it to the Road Department and see if they can fix it. Commission asked Joe if he would like to shovel the Veteran’s Memorial, as they would prefer him to do it. He agreed he would take care of the snow removal, as well as weed eat around the memorial. The ice in front of the Sheriff’s office is not able to thaw, even with ice melt, because of the way it was installed.

1:40 PM Joe left the meeting.

1:44 PM Forrest Sanderson, KLJ; Mary Grube, Planning Administrative Assistant; Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering; Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

Baker Lake – Haul roads are thawing out in the lake because of the warm weather. It’s the Contractor’s duty to maintain the haul roads. Jason advises that the Contractor can’t work later hours on such short notice, and will make a plan to give landowners notice if they will be working later hours if this happens again.

1:47 PM Jason and Shannon left the meeting.

Planner Updates – Forrest gave Commission flood plain regulations for 2019 permits. Discussed the additional time that may be needed for the Baker Lake Project. Forrest expects oil and gas to start working a little bit more here in Fallon County, with the increase of prices for oil. Some talk about Keystone Pipeline is coming around again. All of the economic areas look good for the pipelines to start coming through. Mary will be going to the flood plain conference in the beginning of March in Great Falls. While Mary was gone last week, Rich Menger, Sanitarian, was contacted about a subdivision coming in West of Plevna. They are currently working on owner manuals for the upper and lower lakes.

2:01 PM Lynda Herbst, Custodial Supervisor joined the meeting.

2:05 PM Mary and Forrest left the meeting.

Inside Building Maintenance Updates – There have been issues with a leaking urinal in one of the male restrooms. The seal on it has been replaced twice; it should be working fine now. A gassy smell was found in the Dispatch area, and the air was tested but found nothing. Discussed the soap dispensers leaking in the women’s bathroom. The bathroom floors need to be stripped, but it needs to be done on a weekend.

2:09PM Stacey Moore, Director of Library Services joined the meeting.

2:12 PM Lynda left the meeting.

Library Updates – Stacey was able to get the four book cases from downstairs, which didn’t have to come out of her budget. She brought in a few pictures of book cases that will be able to be used for children books, which she has money in the budget for. Discussed the windows and heating of the library. New windows for the library are on the priority list. The handicap door on one side of the library hasn’t been working lately, and that will be getting fixed. Completed inventory in October, and only 22 total items were missing out of 19,475 items. Summer reading is starting in June, the theme is Libraries Rock. National Library Week is in April. All supplies for both events have been ordered. The Library Convention is April 12-14 in Bozeman, and Stacey plans to attend.

2:22 PM Karen Tysver, Museum Curator joined the meeting.

Stacey is starting to think about new kids tables as well as the book shelves. She would like to get a fill-in employee, since they are short an employee, but they’ve been busy and doing well. Commission gave approval for the bookcase.

2:29 PM Stacey left the meeting.

Museum Updates – Karen handed out the museum report to each of the Commission. 115 visitors have been to the museum since September 1st. The majority have been students. Boxes of dolls were found in the storage area, and are in the process of getting put up in the display. The bathroom in the main building needs cleaning out, as well as reorganizing and painting. Several donations have come in from the Lawlar Estate. There still is only three board members on the Museum Board.

2:40 PM Karen left the meeting.

2:57 PM DuWayne Bohle, Special Projects Maintenance Worker joined the meeting.

Special Projects Updates – DuWayne has been busy clearing snow at the Gun Range and Fairgrounds. Chuck Lee, DES-911 Coordinator called and wants to know if he can get shelving for his storage vault. Commission gave approval.

3:04 PM DuWayne left the meeting.

3:06 PM Brenda Wood, Clerk and Recorder and Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk and Recorder joined the meeting.

Clerk and Recorder Updates – Brenda handed out updates to the Commission. They would like to further review the County Rural Fire Chief title change. They would like to follow the statue, but need to talk to Randy Hoenke about these changes before anything is done beforehand. Randy is currently the County Rural Fire Chief, but the discussion is based around the belief that it should be the Warden.

3:14 PM Debbie left the meeting.

The annual report was completed and has been uploaded into the state system. Some corrections have to be made because fixed assets have always changed by the time they are put into the state system. Adjustments were discussed, and annual reports are always able to be amended after changes are made. The MD & A was not submitted with the Annual Report, Brenda will ask her resources to see if this is something that needs to be done or not. Filing opens for the upcoming election on January 11th and the last day is March 12th. FEMA money was also received by the Treasurer’s Office for the Baker Lake Project.

3:23 PM Brenda left the meeting.

3:23 PM Shane Bettenhausen, Shooting Range Manager joined the meeting.

Shooting Range Updates – Membership information for the Gun Range was handed out. Numbers are down a bit this year compared to last. Men’s and women’s night seems to be going well. Kid’s night will be one day a month until school is done. There is a board meeting tonight. The board would like the front gate, a voice activated door and cameras. The target stands are being rebuilt to make them last longer. The berms for the pistol area need to be about 10 feet higher than what they are right now. Shane would also like a few of the other workers to get their certification.

3:31 PM Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor joined the meeting.

3:32 PM Shane left the meeting.

Road Easement – Bobby joined to look over a Road Easement from the Commission.

3:44 PM Elin Kittelmann, Extension Agent joined the meeting.

3:45 PM Bobby left the meeting.

Extension Updates – A report for the Extension Program was handed out. Achievement night for Fallon and Carter County went well, and more awards were given out this year than last year. Shooting sports are also going on in both counties, meeting twice a week. There are 46 4-H members in Carter County and 109 for Fallon County. Discussed open positions and positions filled within the state MSU Extension Offices. Camp Needmore is working on the restoration project with the cabins at the camp. Commission would be interested in another Board Training.

3:54 PM Carla Brown, Council on Aging Coordinator joined the meeting.

Elin is still working in Ekalaka on Tuesdays. They would like to work on privacy for the basement offices. Commission will discuss options for the privacy of their offices.

4:00 PM Elin left the meeting.

Council on Aging Updates – Discussed the transportation program, as well as informing the Commission on different types of work Carla does each day, such as helping elders apply for Social Security, Medicare, and prescription drug plans. Miles City has not always had a Council on Aging office, which is why they don’t have a transportation program. The residents at Parkview eat 3 quarters of the meals that are served. Carla also helps with Food stamp applications, and does a majority of social work.

4:06 PM Chuck Lee, DES-911 Coordinator joined the meeting.

4:08 PM Carla left the meeting.

DES-911 Updates – Homeland security grants are being worked on right now. An individual wanted a safety kit that was given from Oneok. Commission agrees that if people are asking for safety kits, they are more than welcome to have one. Discussed other grants that have been worked on. A new warning system has been put in place. Any smart phone will be updated on warnings if they are within the tower’s reach. These are sent by the national weather service. Chuck’s pickup is done after being fixed from the hail damage. Discussed updating maps and atlases. Working on cyber security, as well as adding firewalls into the county entities.

4:24 PM Chuck left the meeting.

4:28 PM Rich Menger, Sanitarian joined the meeting.

Sanitarian Updates – 92% of licenses for Fallon County have been issued and delivered, which is above the state average. Rich gives at least one class a year, and has recertified as a Serve Safe; which is valid for 3 years. Commissioner Ranum stated that they would like Rich to prune trees at local parks and have a say in any kinds of trees being added. Rich said he would love to do that, and will help in any way he can. Commission appreciates all Rich does for the county. Discussed junk vehicle areas and other vehicles that Rich has been dealing with.

4:43 PM Rich left the meeting.

4:44 PM Commissioner Ranum made the motion to recess. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

EVENING RECESS

TUESDAY, JAN. 9, 2018

9:45 AM CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Deb Ranum, Members; Kelsey Phillips, Recording Clerk/Secretary

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

10:00 AM

Parks Plan – Commission met to go over changes they would like done to the existing Parks Plan. Rich Menger, Sanitarian, will be helping with the fertilizer and pruning process of all parks. Specific days for maintenance of the parks were added to the current plan. Discussed the gates at all of the parks in great detail. They are to remain open at all times to the public unless authorized closed by the Commission. The Splash Park will be winterized in September after Labor Day weekend, rather than October. The water features will need to be hand waxed, and either covered or put away for the winter. They will also leave the trash cans out at Iron Horse Park through the winter and it will be emptied as needed. Sprinklers at the Roger Schmidt Memorial Gazebo/Amphitheater and Park will need to be turned on May-September. The volleyball net will be removed in September. The Softball Complex will need weed eating as well. Commission discussed the difference between City and County events. The only day they will allow overtime will be the Fallon County Days. Every other event can be done within working hours. Commission will need to be notified and the Parks Department will need permission to repair if there is any equipment that cannot be fixed in town. The Veteran’s Memorial is not under the Parks requirements anymore, as Joe Janz is taking care of it. The horseshoe pits will need to be graveled in May-September. The Commission will also add in a category for Baker Lake, and will be a work in progress.

12:00 PM Mary Grube, Planning Administrative Assistant; Forrest Sanderson, KLJ entered the meeting.

Fallon County Growth Policy – The Planning Department delivered the updated Fallon County Growth Policy. They are still waiting on the City of Baker’s Resolution, and it will be put online when received.

12:05 PM Mary and Forrest left the meeting.

Parks Plan Continued – In addition to the Parks Plan, any Contract work needs to be pre-approved, as well as any purchase over $2,500 will need approval, per Fallon County Policy. Commission discussed the overall job descriptions as well.

12:14 PM Commissioner Rost made the motion to adjourn. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion; being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

MEETING ADJOURNED

ADJOURN

