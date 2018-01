Baker Community Blood Drive will be Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Baker Senior Citizen Center, 420 W. Montana Ave.

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. Please call Ella Arnell at 406-778-3829 to make your appointment to donate.

Remember to bring your ID, eat a good meal and drink lots of fluids.