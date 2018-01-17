Bogus missile attack alert leaves uneasy feeling in its wake

Since its inception this past November, Hawaii is the only state that is set up to send cell phone alerts about the threat of an incoming ballistic missile.

By Angel Wyrwas

Since its inception this past November, Hawaii is the only state that is set up to send cell phone alerts about the threat of an incoming ballistic missile. It is an alert meant to help protect its residents in the face of danger but on the morning of January 13, the alert was the harm.

Gina (O’Donnell) Phillips and husband Ken have lived in Hawaii for the past 4 ½ years. Gina, a 1999 graduate of Baker High School, is a personal trainer and stay at home mom of three. Ken is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army. He currently serves as Deputy Director of Emergency Services at Scholfield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield on the island of O’ahu.

“We were really lucky actually,” said Gina of the family’s experience that Saturday. “It happened to be one of our rare lazy days so we weren’t near our phones that morning. It wasn’t until about 8:20 that we saw the text.” Gina was referring to the text alert that went out to the entire state at 8 a.m. that morning saying there was a missile inbound to Hawaii.

“Ken and I thought that just couldn’t be right,” continued Gina. “He would have had some other notice from work as well. They had been testing the air raid sirens weekly since November too and there were no sirens going off.”

Ken had some missed work calls and one of their neighbors had called Gina. “I called her back,” she said, “and somehow she already knew that it was a false alarm. Then Ken also got confirmation that the alert wasn’t true. It all happened about the time we finally got the cancelled threat text at 8:38. But you don’t really feel at peace until you get that official notification.” At 8:38 a.m. the State of Hawaii sent out another text that said the missile threat was a false alarm.

“Our kids didn’t know what was happening because we didn’t see the alert right away and found out that it was false in the minutes that followed,” said Gina. “But so many families weren’t that lucky. People we knew had called their children to tell them goodbye. Friends at the beach and some that were out golfing were scrambling to find shelter. So many kids were unnecessarily frightened. It was incredibly traumatic. There are stories about parents dropping their child in a manhole for protection and another guy trying to get to the airport to get off the island.”

In the 50’s and 60’s Duck and Cover was a real thing. Many people still remember the drills where they practiced taking cover under their school desks. But as the feelings of safety slowly gained back the nation’s trust, those drills went by the wayside. Gina is too young to have ever participated in the drills but knew of them. “Who ever thought we’d have to live this way again,” questioned Gina. “Today my kids came home from school with a note from the Superintendent about what would happen in the event there was a missile. It came with ballistic missile preparedness papers.”

The papers explain that the North Korean missile and nuclear threat means preparations are necessary. It also offers advice on how to prepare in the case of an actual attack. There are explanations of nuclear fallout, times for staying sheltered and what to expect from communication systems. The paper also states that schools already hold ‘Shelter-in-Place’ drills regularly in case of hurricanes and missile alerts will follow the same protocol.

“You can feel like something like that isn’t ever going to come about but it makes you think when an event like this happens,” said Gina. “You can’t live in fear. We are just really lucky it was all ok.”