Youth Tour Winner

In June 2018, Lillianna Hanson will embark on a trip of a lifetime. It may sound like a cliché but it truly is an opportunity that our youth should be taking advantage of. Students were asked to write an essay on how their electric cooperative can connect with young people, especially with children and teens. Lillianna listed the Youth Tour and scholarships as things that are already being done, but shared some new ideas. She suggested a drawing or coloring contest, not just for small children but also teens and even adults. She also enveloped the seventh cooperative principle of “Concern for Community” by stating that a 5K or walk event would bring the community together.

Lillianna is the daughter of Kristopher and Meghann Hanson of Baker, Mont. We are very pleased that Lillianna will be representing Southeast Electric Cooperative Members in Washington DC.