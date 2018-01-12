Villa Happenings January 12, 2018 by M. Castleberry in Community · 0 Comment Arlene Beach is enjoying listening to all of the Christmas music and programs. Mrs. Tunby’s first grade class from Lincoln school visited Superior Care Villa and read stories to the residents. All of these smiles warmed many hearts on a cold winters day. These sweethearts from Brightside Daycare gave the residents an adorable Christmas concert. These little voices brought many smiles to the faces of the residents. Related Superior Care VillaVilla Happenings