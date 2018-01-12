Spartan Traveling Team Basketball

On November 11 and 12 the 6th grade boys and 4th grade girls joined several other Baker teams in Dickinson to play in the 34th Annual Fall Optimist Tournament.

The 6th grade Baker Spartans went 2-1 in pool play, which advanced them to tournament play on Sunday. The 6th grade Spartan boys lost to the Bowman Crushers, putting them in for third and fourth place. They played a close game against the Eclipse Carriers/Max with a final score of 17-15 for third place. The 6th grade Spartan boys are coached by Dirk O’Connor.

The 4th grade Spartan girls went 3-1 in pool play. They advanced to number one in tournament play on Sunday. The 4th grade Spartan girls lost by one point in the last two seconds of the championship to end 4-1 for the tournament. The team had a fun weekend and improved every game. The 4th grade Spartan girls are coached by Sheila O’Connor.