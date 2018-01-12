Montana Dept. of Revenue Offers Options for 2018 Income Tax Filing Season

Helena – The Montana Department of Revenue announces new options for taxpayers during the 2018 state income tax filing season. Taxpayers can access these filing options by visiting the department’s website revenue.mt.gov. The new site launches on January 16.

“Electronic tax filing is easy, and in many cases, it’s free,” said Mike Kadas, Director of the Montana Department of Revenue. “It also makes processing tax returns more accurate, efficient and cost effective, which benefits taxpayers.”

To save taxpayer dollars and administer tax law within current state budget constraints, the department no longer prints and distributes income tax booklets.

“We are looking for ways to be more efficient with taxpayer dollars,” said Steve Austin, Citizen Services and Resource Management Administrator with the Department of Revenue. “Approximately 87% of state income tax returns are e-filed and few taxpayers used the forms provided in the tax booklets.”

For taxpayers who prefer filing their taxes on paper, the department created a new website application called MyRevenue to help users easily find forms and instructions to download and print. The new user-friendly link to My Revenue is myrevenue.mt.gov.

People who may have bookmarked links on the old revenue.mt.gov will want to update those bookmarks on or after January 16. The old links will no longer work.

For more information, visit revenue.mt.gov, contact us at 406-444-6900 or email DORCustomerAssistance@mt.gov.