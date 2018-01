Dillon and Kadri James, of Baker, are proud to announce the arrival of their daughter, Madisyn Elaine.

Madisyn Elaine was born July 28, 2017 at 7:16 p.m at Holy Rosary Hospital in Miles City. She weighed 6 lbs. 14 ozs. and measured 20” long.

She is the granddaughter of Dave and Jodi Schuetzle of Plevna, Bob and Sara Brown of Baker, Bill James and Lorraine Boespflug of Baker.