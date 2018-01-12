Lincoln Elementary Reading Tree

In all, the classrooms from Lincoln read 287 books!

By Julaine Wedemeyer

At Lincoln Elementary the kindergarten, first grade and second grade teachers and students were inspired to “Shine bright when you read in December” by reading as many books as possible! In all, the classrooms from Lincoln read 287 books! As a fun way to track, each time a classroom or student read a book, the information was written onto a light-bulb and then placed on display, as shown in the picture for all of the school and those coming in and out of Lincoln to see! The result was a merry and bright display! Well done to all of the teachers, students, and staff at Lincoln! In January, the theme will be to “Bundle up with good books in January” and feature mitten cut outs.