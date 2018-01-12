Baker Police Department

•Jan. 1, 2018 – Jan. 7, 2018 – 16 traffic stops: 2 vehicle unlocks; 1 non-injury crash; 4 agency assists; 2 law enforcement information reports resulting in continuing investigations; 7 traffic stops; proactive patrols of the schools, businesses, and residential areas.

Note: It was a fairly uneventful New Year’s Holiday due to the extreme cold weather.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 406-778-2222.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Terrence Gerald Lien, Brandon, Minn., unlawful possess/ship/transport of Game Fish/Bird/Game or furbearing animal elk/deer/antel/mtn lion, fine of $535 with $300 Restitution to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, ticket issued 11/7/17.

•Terrence Gerald Lien, Brandon, Minn., nonresident licence or permit offenses-unlawful purchase of or apply for resident lic by nonresident, bond forfeited $185, ticket issued 11/4/17.

•Terrence Gerald Lien, Brandon, Minn., nonresident licence or permit offenses-unlawful purchase of or apply for resident lic by nonresident, bond forfeited $185, ticket issued 11/4/17.

•Cleet K. Wrzesinski, Baker, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over age 18), 1st offense, Per Sub-Judge Landa, fine of $185, community service of 20 hours, workers compensation fee of $10, attend, complete, comply and pay for the MIP course, ticket issued 7/23/17.

•Cleet K. Wrzesinski, Baker, obstructing a peace office or other public servant, Per Sub-Judge Landa, fine of $575 with $250 suspended on conditions for nine months (10/4/18), jail of 30 days deferred for nine months, ticket issued 7/23/17.

City Court

•Leonard Ezra Skogas, Baker, speed – exceed restricted speed limit established local authority, 50/35, bond forfeited $65, ticket issued 12/15/17.