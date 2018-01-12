January 6, the Plevna JV Girls Basketball Team played Jordan here. It was a close game. They led going into the half, and the score seesawed back and forth until the very end with a score of Plevna 24, Jordan 26. Good Game Girls! Then on January 8, the girls headed to Ekalaka
Editor's Picks
-
Ringing in 2018 by Looking back at 2017
-
Santa visits the children in Baker
-
Christmas: Don’t Miss What Matters Most
-
All I want for Christmas
-
Designer ‘Irene,’ raised in Baker, wowed Hollywood
-
Bullock visits Plevna School for Lunch and “Hour of Code”
-
Holiday Cookbook
-
New city park bridge honors former mayor (photos + videos)
-
Christmas Concert
-
Baker Senior Center filled with programs and social activities for seniors