Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Jan. 11, 2008 —

The Baker Agronomy Center has been purchased by the Farmers Elevator in Glendive and is named the Farmers Elevator Agronomy Center. . .Jane’s Home Cookin’ was burglarized Jan. 1, and the Tavern was broken into Jan. 7. An undisclosed amount of money was taken from each establishment. . .John Beach is pictured taking the Oath of Office Jan. 2 at the meeting of the Baker City Council. Beach replaces Duane Brockel on the City Council. . .Duane Brockel attended his last Baker City Council meeting Dec. 19. He served for 14 years on the council and decided not to run for another term. . .High temperature Jan. 4 was 53 degrees. Low temperature was Jan. 1 with -5. . .Fifty-five teams consisting of 143 participants registered for the Coyote Calling Contest held Jan. 4-6. First place team was Kelly Johnson, Tory and Todd Heid with 13 coyotes. By the end of the competition 83 coyotes had been bagged.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Jan. 9, 1998 —

Community Band announces rehearsals for the third annual concert. . .DaNae Wiseman, five year old daughter of Dave and Sonja Wiseman of Baker, was diagnosed with leukemia Dec. 12 in Salt Lake City. She began treatments immediately. . .Bank of Baker is sponsoring an informational meeting about “Habitat for Humanity of Montana” Jan. 12. . .Knights of Columbus basketball tournament was held Dec. 26-29 in McGonigal Gymnasium. The championship game between Burdick Trucking and Hauk Energy Resources was won by Burdick Trucking for the fourth consecutive year. Players on this year’s winning team included Quentin Burdick, Ty O’Connor, Bryan Buerkle, Josh Fisher, David Larson, Chad Shepherd and Calvin Dean. . .Plevna school teacher Tom McPhee traveled to Seattle and entered Virginia Mason Medical Center for a kidney transplant. Surprisingly enough, his wife Brenda, a teacher in the Baker school system, proved to be a match and was the donor for the kidney. Both are doing very well. . .John and Bertha Madler will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Jan. 18. . .High temperature Jan. 2 was 58 degrees. Low Jan. 3 was -10 degrees.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 14, 1988 —

Pete Stanton, a 6’3”, 210 lb. defensive back from Dickinson State, has been named to the NAIA Division II All-American Team for 1987. Pete is the son of Jim and Pat Stanton of Baker. . .Baker Fire Dept. was called to the home of Dean Keirle Jan. 6. The wood stove in the Keirle home was the apparent cause of the fire. Their second call that day was to the home of Ralph Heim. A wall heater sparked a fire within the walls of Heim’s home and the house was literally totaled. The firemen responded to these fires in sub-zero weather. . .There will be a benefit raffle for Edee Bertsch Flint and Nora O’Donnell Stevens. . .Speech and drama team is on their way to divisionals at Glendive. Members of the team are Kitti Kreager, Carmen Rost, Amy Losing, Barbie Schueler, Amy Stark, Denise Roehl, Cynamon Burdick, Neal Pinnow, Chris May, Dana Karch, Fred Hepperle, Charity Celander, Kim Fix, Patricia Russ, Laura Lantis, Roy Rost, Michelle Gawryluk, Lori Kellner, Sheila Couch, Tara Braun, Tori Collins, Pierette Christensen, Angie Townsend, Kevin Bagley, Tim Howe, Tom Howe, Cara Setinc, Cathie Lund, April Kachel, Jeremy Aaseng, Stacy Williams, Amy Lutts, Shari Rossow and Julie Bublitz. The team is coached by Carole Bettenhausen.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 12, 1978 —

The cold weather and snow have resulted in virtually all livestock being placed on supplemental feed. . .The American Legion Fallon Post 35 has announced the hiring of Ron Callen to coach the Legion baseball team for the 1978 season. . .An overheated wall furnace was the cause of a fire at the Kathy Gorder residence. . .Newcomers to Baker are Mr. and Mrs. Greg Bach from Hays, Kansas. Greg works at National Supply and Elva is working at the Bank of Baker. . .Dec. 30, eleven year old Ricky Neser of Honolulu got his first taste of “Montana winter” when his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Fritz Bruggeman, met him at the Billings airport and returned to Baker in a heavy snow storm. . .MDU awarded 17 men service pins at their annual Christmas party held Dec. 17 at Green Acres.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 11, 1968 —

New officers of the Baker Chamber of Commerce took over their official duties at the annual banquet held at the Green Acres Club. Officers elected were Leon Newell, secretary; Gordon Carlson, treasurer; Kerry Goard, second vice president; Walter Ehman, president; Robert Corbitt, past president; and Roger Lindstrom, first vice president. . .A fire in the wash room area of Plevna High School gymnasium resulted in an estimated $15,000-$20,000 worth of damage, according to superintendent Ralph Hecker. . .Contracts of Supt. James Hoffman and L. F. Bruggeman and Gordon Vanderpan, principals of the high school and elementary school, were renewed with a five percent salary increase at the regular meeting of the school board Monday night. . .Probably the busiest place in town Jan. 2 was the treasurer’s office as people jammed the office and halls of the courthouse to obtain first license plate numbers. John H. Losing received the coveted No. 1 plate. . .Sharon Nordahl has been hired as second grade teacher at the Lincoln School to replace Mrs. Roy Wood. . .The honor of having the first baby born in 1968 goes to Mr. and Mrs. Roy Wood with the birth of their son, Scott Allan, Jan. 7 at Fallon Memorial Hospital.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 9, 1958 —

Fact, rumor and oil activity seemed to undergo stimulation during the last few days, which like the weather, was a pleasant state of affairs for Baker. . .Harold Jensen, R. W. Irvine and Charley Karch have been elected to the county Agricultural Stabilization Committee for 1958, Mrs. Isabelle Yokley, ASC county office manager, announced this week. . .Prospects for action on Baker’s north-south Highway 7 look very good, according to a delegation of Baker Chamber of Commerce members who attended a meeting at Sidney, Saturday of the Canada, U.S.-Mexico Highway Association. . .Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Russell Culver on the birth of Bradley Vernon born Saturday morning at the Holy Rosary Hospital in Miles City. . .The police department urges that children make it a point to be off Baker streets before l0 p.m. It was announced that the curfew will be sounded at noon and 10 p.m. starting Thursday.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Jan. 8, 1948 —

President Truman called in a “State of the Union” message Wednesday for a flat $40 a year tax cut for every income taxpayer and dependent and for higher corporation taxes to make up the resulting $32,000,000 loss in revenue. . .Baker Post Office, according to K. O. Lentz, postmaster, reached an all time high record in postal receipts and volume of business this year. . .”Yourself and Cancer control” is the topic of a public meeting to be held next Tuesday at the Baker High School. This is a cancer education program and is sponsored by the Baker Lions Club assisted by the Woman’s Club, Eagles, Altar Society, Wesleyan Methodist Ladies Aid, V.F.W., American Legion and the Community Ladies Aid. . .1948 groceries: hamburger, 45 cents lb.; pork chops 61 cents lb.; Crisco, 3 lb. can $1.35.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 13, 1938 —

Baker Commercial Club at an enthusiastic annual meeting at Grainger’s last Friday, elected M. L. Russell, one of the foremost businessmen of Baker, president for the year 1938. . .L. Price was re-elected president at the annual meeting of the Baker National Bank. Leo V. Burns was also re-elected vice president, Eph Keirle re-elected chairman of the board. . .A real western blizzard hit this community from the east Tuesday. The swirling snow made visibility practically nil for the day and schools were closed. The snow plow was sent out on the highway to remove drifts and traffic went on as usual Wednesday. . .Miss Jessie Hodges and George Sanderson, Eastside Grade School teachers, are teaching two groups of young pupils tap numbers to be given at the President’s Birthday Ball Jan. 29. . .Fallon County Fair Board held a meeting Jan. 7. Larry Burns, L. Price and Rex Flint were chosen as delegates to represent the Fair Board at this meeting.