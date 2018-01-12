FFA State Officers Visit Plevna

State Officers Seth Rekdal, 1st Vice President, and Kelsey Kraft, Reporter, visited Plevna School, Dec. 19, and held a workshop geared for Jr. High FFA Members. Members engaged in fun activities where they learned the basics of the FFA Career and Leadership Development Events. Students were also encouraged to set personal and school related goals. To wrap up their workshop students divided into three groups and competed in an exciting FFA Trivia Jeopardy Game. The State Officers then traveled to Baker, Ekalaka, and Broadus before returning home to Bozeman.

