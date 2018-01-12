FFA State Officers Visit Plevna

State Officers Seth Rekdal, 1st Vice President, and Kelsey Kraft, Reporter, visited Plevna School, Dec. 19, and held a workshop geared for Jr. High FFA Members. Members engaged in fun activities where they learned the basics of the FFA Career and Leadership Development Events. Students were also encouraged to set personal and school related goals. To wrap up their workshop students divided into three groups and competed in an exciting FFA Trivia Jeopardy Game. The State Officers then traveled to Baker, Ekalaka, and Broadus before returning home to Bozeman.
Editor's Picks
-
Ringing in 2018 by Looking back at 2017
-
Santa visits the children in Baker
-
Christmas: Don’t Miss What Matters Most
-
All I want for Christmas
-
Designer ‘Irene,’ raised in Baker, wowed Hollywood
-
Bullock visits Plevna School for Lunch and “Hour of Code”
-
Holiday Cookbook
-
New city park bridge honors former mayor (photos + videos)
-
Christmas Concert
-
Baker Senior Center filled with programs and social activities for seniors